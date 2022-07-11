Scottish gold miner enjoys share price surge after record quarter at Cononish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish gold miner enjoys share price surge after record quarter at Cononish

By Keith Findlay
July 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 11:50 am
Cononish, in the hills of Argyll, is Scotland's only commercial gold mine.
Shares in Scottish gold miner Scotgold Resources rocketed nearly 9% today after the company announced record production from its site at Cononish in Argyll.

Scotgold hailed its “strongest quarter yet” after gold output at Cononish, near Tyndrum, almost trebled between the first and second quarters of this year.

A total of 3,531 ounces of the precious metal were produced from the mine during the three months to June 30 – up 188% on Q1 and worth more than £5.1 million at today’s market prices. The Q2 result was well ahead of a forecast of 2,600-3,200oz.

We continue to move rapidly towards phase two production levels of a 23,500oz run rate of gold.”

Phil Day, chief executive, Scotgold Resources.

Second quarter gold concentrate shipments totalled 415 tonnes, with a sales value of £5m, taking the half year figure to 551 tonnes, worth £6.3m.

Scotgold said its definition of profitable production – three consecutive months of positive operating cash flow – had now been met, meaning commercial output started on July 1.

Chief executive Phil Day said: “This has been our strongest quarter yet for Scotgold, characterised by record gold production which exceeded guidance, record gold sales translating into significant cash generation and continued progress on the ground to meet our production and operational targets.

“In the short term, we are focusing on our transitional optimisations at Cononish, undertaking low capex (capital expenditure) initiatives to continue to drive the production ramp up.”

Scotgold CEO Phil Day.

Scotgold expects a further boot to output from new technology being installed at the mine.

Mr Day added: “We continue to move rapidly towards phase two production levels of a 23,500oz run rate of gold.

“We remain impressed with Cononish’s high-grade gold geology and anticipate the operations and cost control discipline of our team will enable the mine to be even more cash generative and profitable as it moves from phase one to phase  two.”

Scotgold Resources’ gold mine at Cononish.

Scotgold plans to continue exploration activities in and around its Cononish mine and within its licensed 1,120 square mile area in preparation for new exploratory drilling in 2023.

Shares in the Alternative Investment Market-listed firm (SGZ) reached 79.9p earlier today, up 8.9%, before settling back to 77.5p, as of 11.45am.

Sheldon Modeland, of financial services firm Shore Capital Markets, said: “During Q2 management continued to focus on mine development with the opening of several faces for cut and fill – stope mining. This type of mining allows for more efficient ore extraction as well as improved grade control definition for the mine plan, leading to increased gold recoveries and production. A third cut and fill stope is currently being targeted for Q3-Q4.

“Record gold production and achieving commercial production during Q2 is proof that SGZ’s optimisation plans are working. It has one of the highest grades and margins compared with other gold producers, which we believe the market has not yet fully appreciated.”

