Tourism organisation seeks north-east ‘champions’ for board roles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Destination management organisation VisitAberdeenshire is looking for new board members to help drive a new tourism strategy for the north-east.

The group is seeking regional “champions” who can help support the group’s latest plan which aims to make Aberdeen city and shire into “Scotland’s leading visitor destination” in the next eight years.

Candidates don’t have to have direct experience of the tourism sector, but they must be able to demonstrate a “strong interest” in it, the group said.

Board recruits need to be “enthusiastic and dynamic”, and VisitAberdeenshire would be particularly interested in candidates with experience in the food and drink sector, sport, outdoor pursuits, events and activities, transport, corporate compliance, commercial development or IT.

The group recently launched its “framework for growth“, which has identified future trends and opportunities for the tourism sector through to 2030.

VisitAberdeenshire chair Claire Bruce said the new board recruits will have the opportunity to support the organisation as it works with stakeholders, local businesses and the wider to community to deliver its latest strategy.

Mrs Bruce said: “The publication of the framework for growth signposts a bold direction for tourism in the north-east of Scotland, and VisitAberdeenshire’s board requires enthusiastic and dynamic people to support these aspirations.

“The board at VisitAberdeenshire is made up of a talented group of individuals from varying sectors, and we welcome applications from candidates with a strong interest in tourism, but not necessarily working directly in the sector.

“Candidates will be champions for the north-east and will nurture positive and effective working relationships with all key stakeholders of VisitAberdeenshire both internal and external, locally and nationally.

“We are specifically looking for individuals with knowledge or experience of the food and drink sector, sport and outdoor pursuits, events and activities, transport, corporate compliance, commercial development and information technology.

“We’d also encourage those who have not been board members before to apply.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the VisitAberdeenshire board as we move forward with a new vision for tourism in the north-east of Scotland.”

Closing dates for applications is 25 September 2022.