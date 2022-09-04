Tourism organisation seeks north-east ‘champions’ for board roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tourism organisation seeks north-east ‘champions’ for board roles

By Erikka Askeland
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Loch Muick in the picture. Phot: VisitAberdeenshire
Loch Muick in the picture. Phot: VisitAberdeenshire

Destination management organisation VisitAberdeenshire is looking for new board members to help drive a new tourism strategy for the north-east.

The group is seeking regional “champions” who can help support the group’s latest plan which aims to make Aberdeen city and shire into “Scotland’s leading visitor destination” in the next eight years.

Candidates don’t have to have direct experience of the tourism sector, but they must be able to demonstrate  a “strong interest” in it, the group said.

Board recruits need to be “enthusiastic and dynamic”, and VisitAberdeenshire would be particularly interested in candidates with experience in the food and drink sector, sport, outdoor pursuits, events and activities, transport, corporate compliance, commercial development or IT.

VisitAberdeenshire chair Claire Bruce said it is an “exciting time” to join the VisitAberdeenshire board. Photo by Kami Thomson

The group recently launched its “framework for growth“, which has identified future trends and opportunities for the tourism sector through to 2030.

VisitAberdeenshire chair Claire Bruce said the new board recruits will have the opportunity to support the organisation as it works with stakeholders, local businesses and the wider to community to deliver its latest strategy.

Mrs Bruce said: “The publication of the framework for growth signposts a bold direction for tourism in the north-east of Scotland, and VisitAberdeenshire’s board requires enthusiastic and dynamic people to support these aspirations.

“The board at VisitAberdeenshire is made up of a talented group of individuals from varying sectors, and we welcome applications from candidates with a strong interest in tourism, but not necessarily working directly in the sector.

“Candidates will be champions for the north-east and will nurture positive and effective working relationships with all key stakeholders of VisitAberdeenshire both internal and external, locally and nationally.

“We are specifically looking for individuals with knowledge or experience of the food and drink sector, sport and outdoor pursuits, events and activities, transport, corporate compliance, commercial development and information technology.

“We’d also encourage those who have not been board members before to apply.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the VisitAberdeenshire board as we move forward with a new vision for tourism in the north-east of Scotland.”

Closing dates for applications is 25 September 2022.

