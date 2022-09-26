Aberdeen small fry working with Network Rail, Coca Cola and McDermott

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A small Aberdeen firm is working with a trio of major companies keen to try out its Comet “toolkits” for better business performance.

The latest sees STC Insiso, through a partnership with global professional services company Lloyds Register, working on a pilot with Network Rail.

Comet Signals was developed to help clients to identify the root cause of industry incidents using artificial intelligence (AI) as well as Health and Safety Executive (HSE) insights.

Toolkit sifts through masses of data

The Network Rail project will allow the railway infrastructure manager’s southern region team to analyse insights from many thousands of HSE records, with the ultimate aim of unearthing key information that would be difficult to find otherwise.

Comet Signals’ AI was “trained” using STC Insiso’s many years of experience working in multi-industry incident prevention, allowing it to recognise industry-specific terminology and extract conclusions from any report.

Users can then refer to a carefully designed dashboard which displays findings, suggests areas for improvement and even offers guidance for preventive actions.

The pilot will run until the end of 2022, with the official Comet Signals market launch to follow.

‘Extremely proud’

STC Insiso chief executive Mark Rushton said: “We are extremely proud to be supporting Network Rail’s southern region in this exciting pilot project deploying Comet Signals.

“The project will allow a fantastic team of Network Rail stakeholders to analyse insights from tens of thousands of HSE records.

“That includes details of hazards, topic correlation, severity and, of course, root cause.

“We look forward to working with the team to discover more of what remains invisible to the unassisted human eye.”

We are finalists! ✨

We are thrilled to announce that we have been shortlisted for the @OEUK_ Awards 2022 in the People and Culture category for our iCare offering. #OEUKAwards22 #peopleandculture #equalitydiversityandinclusion pic.twitter.com/M6k5dIho06 — stc insiso (@stcinsiso) September 23, 2022

The two other major organisations to have committed to take part in pilots using Comet Signals are international engineering and construction company, McDermott and the Coca-Cola Company in India, Turkey and France.

Comet Signals is the latest addition to STC Insiso’s suite of Comet incident investigation tools.

The team behind the product have a combined total of more than 400 years of experience in incident investigation and root cause learning and work with clients to reduce incidents, non-compliances and loss.

Enlarged group still in its infancy

STC Insiso was created last year through the merger of STC Global, which was already helping client firms improve their performance and software development services firm Insiso.

It moved into new headquarters in Aberdeen earlier this year.

The firm, which employed nearly 30 people, as of April 21, is now operating from new offices on Waterloo Quay after upping sticks from a site nearby.