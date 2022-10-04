From graduate recruits to partners in Aberdeen firm AAB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

From graduate recruits to partners in Aberdeen firm AAB

By Keith Findlay
October 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 8:02 am
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.

Two graduate recruits at AAB have become partners in the fast-growing accountancy and business services group.

Aberdeen-based AAB said it had promoted Callum Gray and Joel Topham.

Mr Gray, newly appointed partner in the Granite City office joined, AAB in 2007.

Mr Topham joined Leeds-based Sagars, which is now an AAB Group company, in 2004.

Partner headcount hits 50

AAB now has 50 partners and employs more than 650 people across 10 locations in the UK and Ireland.

Its latest partner in Aberdeen has most recently held the position of corporate finance director.

He leads the firm’s specialist deal origination business and is well-known for initiating opportunities for companies and shareholders across mergers, acquisitions and fundraising projects.

AAB’s headquarters at Prime Four business park in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

AAB said Mr Gray had a “breadth of experience” across industry sectors.

The firm added he had been a key member of the AAB team crowned top dealmakers in Scotland for 16 consecutive years.

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “I am delighted Callum and Joel have the opportunity to develop their careers further within AAB Group, having both joined as graduates.

“Both are experts in their respective fields and have repeatedly demonstrated their dedication to awesome client service as well as their commitment to growing the group across our regional hubs.”

‘Truly rewarding’

Sagars managing partner Chris Jones said: “To see long-standing team members reach partner level is truly rewarding.

“I look forward to working with Joel and Callum to achieve our ambitious growth plans for the months and years ahead.”

In August, AAB unveiled its sixth acquisition in just over a year.

It announced it had snapped up Irish human resources business Think People Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

That deal came just a few weeks after the group swooped to buy customs consultancy Charlton House, also for an undisclosed sum.

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan.

AAB, based at Prime Four business park, in Kingswells, now boasts annual revenue of about £50 million.

The firm is owned by London-based August Equity, which acquired a majority stake last autumn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Coffee lessons for pupils all-important for Aberdeen firm Caber
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Whisky firm William Grant toasts leap in sales despite export challenges
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
B&B championed as 'best on the NC500' up for sale
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Nine out of 10 north and north-east pubs and clubs won't survive unless the…
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Aberdeen's Wood bags BP contract worth hundreds of millions of pounds
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Winter of gloom, not doom: Households and businesses warned worst is yet to come

More from Press and Journal

Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks