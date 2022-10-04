From graduate recruits to partners in Aberdeen firm AAB

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two graduate recruits at AAB have become partners in the fast-growing accountancy and business services group.

Aberdeen-based AAB said it had promoted Callum Gray and Joel Topham.

Mr Gray, newly appointed partner in the Granite City office joined, AAB in 2007.

Mr Topham joined Leeds-based Sagars, which is now an AAB Group company, in 2004.

Partner headcount hits 50

AAB now has 50 partners and employs more than 650 people across 10 locations in the UK and Ireland.

Its latest partner in Aberdeen has most recently held the position of corporate finance director.

He leads the firm’s specialist deal origination business and is well-known for initiating opportunities for companies and shareholders across mergers, acquisitions and fundraising projects.

AAB said Mr Gray had a “breadth of experience” across industry sectors.

The firm added he had been a key member of the AAB team crowned top dealmakers in Scotland for 16 consecutive years.

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “I am delighted Callum and Joel have the opportunity to develop their careers further within AAB Group, having both joined as graduates.

“Both are experts in their respective fields and have repeatedly demonstrated their dedication to awesome client service as well as their commitment to growing the group across our regional hubs.”

‘Truly rewarding’

Sagars managing partner Chris Jones said: “To see long-standing team members reach partner level is truly rewarding.

“I look forward to working with Joel and Callum to achieve our ambitious growth plans for the months and years ahead.”

In August, AAB unveiled its sixth acquisition in just over a year.

It announced it had snapped up Irish human resources business Think People Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

That deal came just a few weeks after the group swooped to buy customs consultancy Charlton House, also for an undisclosed sum.

AAB, based at Prime Four business park, in Kingswells, now boasts annual revenue of about £50 million.

The firm is owned by London-based August Equity, which acquired a majority stake last autumn.