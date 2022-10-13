North-east firm JBP unveils multimillion-pound investment and plans to grow headcount by one-fifth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

International piping and valve specialists John Bell Pipeline (JBP) has announced plans to invest more than £2 million on its premises near Inverurie.

The company is also planning a big recruitment drive to grow its headcount by one-fifth.

Following the £3.5m purchase of its site at Thainstone Business Park, JBP is now eyeing an increase in covered storage.

It plans to add nearly 20,000sq ft of space by building a new warehouse.

A revamp of racking systems is also expected to double the available storage as the company positions itself for expansion in the coming five years.

To date, JBP’s long-term development plan has seen the business complete the purchase of the 6.5-acre office and warehousing complex at Thainstone and invest in new stock.

Recruitment drive

Plans to increase the current 42-strong headcount by one-fifth in coming years are off to a flying start, thanks to a refresh which has included the promotion of Willie Moir to the role of managing director.

An Ellon resident, Mr Moir has been with JBP for more than four years – most recently running the firm’s export and projects team.

He has more than 25 years’ of experience in the piping market.

The new MD will focus on the long-term success, development, and sustainability of the business as part of the international Bianco Group, JBP said.

JBP exports products and services around the world to the likes of Azerbaijan, Ghana, Brazil and Qatar.

It has set its sights on entering new markets including Egypt, Uzbekistan, Mauritania and Romania.

Mr Moir said: “I am extremely proud to be appointed MD of a progressive, proactive, professional company.

“Together with the current management team, I will do all I can to nurture continued success and create new opportunities for everyone at JBP.

“Our track record has been achieved by having good people on board a business which has adapted and evolved to ensure we continue to exceed the expectations of our growing customer base.

“While the company was originally set up to serve the Aberdeen oil and gas market, we have diversified over the years and continue to do so.”

Italian-owned

JBP was purchased by NTS in 2012 and became part of Italy’s Bianco Group, which consists of more than 20 steel stockholding, distribution, processing and trading companies.

With operations employing more than 1,000 people throughout Europe, the US and Canada, the family-owned and run group counts more than 80,000 customers worldwide.