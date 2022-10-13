North-east firm JBP unveils multimillion-pound investment and plans to grow headcount by one-fifth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east firm JBP unveils multimillion-pound investment and plans to grow headcount by one-fifth

By Keith Findlay
October 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:14 am
JBP managing director Willie Moir at the firm's new premises at Thainstone, near Inverurie.
JBP managing director Willie Moir at the firm's new premises at Thainstone, near Inverurie.

International piping and valve specialists John Bell Pipeline (JBP) has announced plans to invest more than £2 million on its premises near Inverurie.

The company is also planning a big recruitment drive to grow its headcount by one-fifth.

Following the £3.5m purchase of its site at Thainstone Business Park, JBP is now eyeing an increase in covered storage.

It plans to add nearly 20,000sq ft of space by building a new warehouse.

A revamp of racking systems is also expected to double the available storage as the company positions itself for expansion in the coming five years.

To date, JBP’s long-term development plan has seen the business complete the purchase of the 6.5-acre office and warehousing complex at Thainstone and invest in new stock.

Recruitment drive

Plans to increase the current 42-strong headcount by one-fifth in coming years are off to a flying start, thanks to a refresh which has included the promotion of Willie Moir to the role of managing director.

An Ellon resident, Mr Moir has been with JBP for more than four years – most recently running the firm’s export and projects team.

He has more than 25 years’ of experience in the piping market.

The new MD will focus on the long-term success, development, and sustainability of the business as part of the international Bianco Group, JBP said.

JBP exports products and services around the world to the likes of Azerbaijan, Ghana, Brazil and Qatar.

It has set its sights on entering new markets including Egypt, Uzbekistan, Mauritania and Romania.

Mr Moir said: “I am extremely proud to be appointed MD of a progressive, proactive, professional company.

“Together with the current management team, I will do all I can to nurture continued success and create new opportunities for everyone at JBP.

“Our track record has been achieved by having good people on board a business which has adapted and evolved to ensure we continue to exceed the expectations of our growing customer base.

“While the company was originally set up to serve the Aberdeen oil and gas market, we have diversified over the years and continue to do so.”

Italian-owned

JBP was purchased by NTS in 2012 and became part of Italy’s Bianco Group, which consists of more than 20 steel stockholding, distribution, processing and trading companies.

With operations employing more than 1,000 people throughout Europe, the US and Canada, the family-owned and run group counts more than 80,000 customers worldwide.

