Inverness motor firm Dicksons unveils hat-trick of promotions

By Keith Findlay
December 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 7:14 am
Jamie Dunlop, Fraser Bryce, Linda MacPhee and Douglas Laird, with an inspirational boardroom background at Dicksons. Image: Milestone Media
Jamie Dunlop, Fraser Bryce, Linda MacPhee and Douglas Laird, with an inspirational boardroom background at Dicksons. Image: Milestone Media

Motor group Dicksons of Inverness has beefed up its senior management team by appointing three new board members among its 70-strong workforce.

Linda MacPhee, Douglas Laird and Jamie Dunlop are all now directors.

Planning for the future

Managing director Fraser Bryce said: “It is vitally important for Dicksons to plan for the future.

“Our existing directors have successfully navigated the business through significant growth and change over the last 30 years.

“It is now time to strengthen the board with three exceptional individuals.”

Originally from Benbecula in the Western Isles, Ms MacPhee, 37, started her career as a 16-year-old apprentice service advisor.

Group aftersales director Linda MacPhee. Image: Milestone Media

Mr Bryce said: “She quickly developed a comprehensive understanding of the complex daily challenge of a dealership’s service reception.

“Dealing with thousands of customers over a 15-year career period she earned her first promotion to workshop controller. Linda excelled in this role, looking after a large workshop of 13 male technicians.”

The MD added: “Despite the automotive industry being male-dominated – but not surprisingly, given Linda’s work ethic and track record – she was headhunted by Dicksons, and began building the best aftersales team in inverness.

‘Unique’ leadership skills

“Linda transformed Dicksons’ workshop control and within 12 months was promoted to service manager.

“With her ability to deliver industry-leading results and her unique leadership skills, she was promoted to group aftersales manager after three years and now joins the board as group aftersales director.”

Mr Laird, 40, from Inverness, gave his CV to every motor business in the Highland capital trying to get taken on as a 16-year-old apprentice.

Group parts director Douglas Laird. Image: Milestone Media

Mr Bryce said: “He eventually secured a position and carved out an exceptional career in the franchised parts field, and 23 years on Dicksons were lucky enough to secure Douglas as group parts manager.

“Within a year Douglas had embraced and developed MG, Nissan, Kia and Suzuki parts sales, and added Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall and DS to Dicksons’ franchised parts partnerships. He is now group parts director.”

Mr Dunlop, 38, also from Inverness, started working in accountancy about 20 years ago.

He spent 11 years in accountancy practices and a further three years in industry before joining automotive industry being male-dominated as financial controller in 2017.

Finance director Jamie Dunlop. Image: Milestone Media

Mr Bryce said: “Dicksons has a clear agenda of growth, having increased the company’s sales to around £35 million.

“Jamie’s expertise has been pivotal, while planning and supporting this milestone of growth.

“After five years with Dicksons, Jamie has been welcomed onto the board as finance director, where he will continue to support the team towards future opportunities.”

Dicksons managing director Fraser Bryce. Image: Milestone Media

Dicksons has been in Inverness since 1972. It employs around 70 people at its Telford Retail Park base.

The other three directors on the firm’s seven-strong board are Jim MacKenzie, Hugh Bryce and Ali Scrimgeour.

