Skye businesses vote ‘overwhelmingly’ for tourist donation scheme

In the future Skye Raasay and Lochalsh businesses may be asking visitors to make a small voluntary donation to help fund initiatives.

In a vote held this week, by tourism group SkyeConnect, business owners agreed to progress the a scheme to be called the Skye Foundation.

The West Highland Free Press reported that the issue was aired at the tourism group’s spring conference held at the Sligachan Hotel last week.

The board of SkyeConnect – the destination management organisation (DMO) for Skye and neighbouring areas – has been discussing the idea of a foundation for some time and has looked at other well-established and successful foundations and charitable trusts in other environmentally sensitive visitor locations around the UK.

Other highly pressurised tourist areas like the Isle of Arran and the Lakes in the north of England, SkyeConnect believes the scheme would bring significant benefits to the community.

Growing need for investment

SkyeConnect chairman Gary Curley, told the Broadford-based newspaper: “There is a growing need for investment in Skye’s environment, so innovative solutions need to be considered. Voluntary visitor gifting schemes work very successfully in other areas such as Arran and the Lake District.

“A trust or foundation for Skye would work alongside local community groups, environmental groups and businesses to encourage and improve sustainable practices. Money raised will be used to fund diverse projects around the island that help manage and protect our unique environment, landscapes and local communities.

“We hope through further consultation and collaboration with the local community that we are able to create something that will bring lasting positive benefits to Skye, Raasay and Lochalsh.”

SkyeConnect will now discuss holding a pilot programmes, and the next steps to launching the foundation.