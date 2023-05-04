Fancy an island get away for £12,500? The Church of Scotland might have the place for you

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

As desirable locations go, this must be one of the most beautiful on the planet.

And with a price tag of £12,500 – it might be a price to suit the bank balance.

But the former church hall at Dervaig would take a fair bit of work to turn it into a habitable project.

It is being advertised on the island, for islanders to get a change of purchasing it first.

Near the village pub

With all inquiries to be sent to the property department at the Church of Scotland.

The church hall is situated on Dervaig’s Main Street – opposite the village’s only pub.

It is green in colour and has a bright red corrugated roof.

It has one main room and a number of smaller side rooms, but has running water and toilets.

It was used for many years as the main meeting place in the village, but a new hall replaced it some years ago.

It is likely that planning consent would be required for any change of use.