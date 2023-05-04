Gordonstoun to host ‘mini coronation’ in honour of former pupil King Charles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin school will be hosting its own special event to mark the coronation of its former pupil, King Charles.

Junior pupils at Gordonstoun are holding their own “mini” coronation on Friday, the day before the ceremony in London.

Honouring King Charles, a former pupil at the school, it is hoped the event will help pupils learn more about the crowning ceremony.

Hamish Montgomery, aged six, will play the part of King Charles and will be accompanied by Jessica Cook, aged 7, playing Queen Camilla.

On Friday, the young “royal couple” will travel by pony and trap down to the historic Michael’s Kirk.

Students are also taking part in a coronation watch party and picnic over the weekend.

Enactment reflects the King’s passion for acting

Offering advice to King Charles for the big event, Hamish reminded the royal to “have a bath” while Jessica suggested having porridge for breakfast on the busy day.

Principal of Gordonstoun, Lisa Kerr, said many pupils are looking forward to the weekend.

She said: “There is an air of excitement around the campus.

“Our students are inspired by the example our King sets and they can see in him many of the qualities being nurtured in themselves via our broad curriculum.

“Experiencing a mini coronation, with the horse and cart, flag waving and ceremony, is a wonderful way for our youngest pupils to gain an understanding of this weekend’s historic event.

“King Charles was a keen actor during his time at Gordonstoun, taking lead roles in many school performances, and I think the enactment is a really lovely way to acknowledge that.”

During his five years at the school, King Charles relished being involved in performing arts and even played Macbeth in 1966.

