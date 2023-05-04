Gordonstoun to host ‘mini coronation’ in honour of former pupil King Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gordonstoun to host ‘mini coronation’ in honour of former pupil King Charles

Honouring King Charles, a former pupil at the school, it is hoped the event will help pupils learn more about the crowning ceremony. 

By Lottie Hood
Junior schoolchildren will be doing a reenactment of the coronation on Friday. Image: Gordonstoun.
Junior schoolchildren will be doing a reenactment of the coronation on Friday. Image: Gordonstoun.

An Elgin school will be hosting its own special event to mark the coronation of its former pupil, King Charles.

Junior pupils at Gordonstoun are holding their own “mini” coronation on Friday, the day before the ceremony in London.

Honouring King Charles, a former pupil at the school, it is hoped the event will help pupils learn more about the crowning ceremony.

Hamish Montgomery, aged six, will play the part of King Charles and will be accompanied by Jessica Cook, aged 7, playing Queen Camilla.

Jessica Cook and Hamish Montgomery will be playing the royal couple. Image: Gordonstoun.

On Friday, the young “royal couple” will travel by pony and trap down to the historic Michael’s Kirk.

Students are also taking part in a coronation watch party and picnic over the weekend.

Enactment reflects the King’s passion for acting

Offering advice to King Charles for the big event, Hamish reminded the royal to “have a bath” while Jessica suggested having porridge for breakfast on the busy day.

Principal of Gordonstoun, Lisa Kerr, said many pupils are looking forward to the weekend.

She said: “There is an air of excitement around the campus.

Lisa Kerr said a lot of students are excited for the coronation. Image: Gordonstoun.
Lots of pupils will be gathering to wave flags as the couple travel by pony and trap. Image: Gordonstoun.

Our students are inspired by the example our King sets and they can see in him many of the qualities being nurtured in themselves via our broad curriculum.

“Experiencing a mini coronation, with the horse and cart, flag waving and ceremony, is a wonderful way for our youngest pupils to gain an understanding of this weekend’s historic event.

“King Charles was a keen actor during his time at Gordonstoun, taking lead roles in many school performances, and I think the enactment is a really lovely way to acknowledge that.”

During his five years at the school, King Charles relished being involved in performing arts and even played Macbeth in 1966.

To find out what is happening this weekend, here is a handy wrap up of coronation events across the Highlands, Moray and Islands. 

