City deal delivers overnight growth for Aberdeen firm Converged

Converged Communication Solutions, of Aberdeen, has acquired fellow Granite City firm Aberdeen Technical Services (ATS) as part of growth and diversification plans.

The value of the deal was undisclosed. It has led to Converged launching a new business, Scot-Tech Fire and Security (STFS), which will benefit from office space, business support functions and other resources being shared across the enlarged group.

Bucksburn-based Converged is an independent internet service provider, telephony, IT support and security specialist.

The company was founded by its owner, Neil Christie, in 2005 and now employs about 50 people.

ATS had been on the go for more than 25 years. It specilised in fire protection, security and other electronic systems.

Graham Porteous, who owned ATS and was its managing director, is staying on at STFS in a consultancy role. All ATS staff, comprising nine engineers, along with a sales manager, fire design architect and technical consultant, are now STFS employees.

‘Steadfast reputation’

Andy McKay, now general manager of STFS, said: “Having worked with them (ATS) as a client for over six years, we were familiar with their steadfast reputation for high tech security systems, established client base and 25-year history. This merger helps to give us the competitive edge, enabling us to deliver clients the full package of security both online and offline.

“We have re-branded from Aberdeen Technical Services to Scot-Tech Fire and Security to reflect our ability to cater for clients across Scotland and beyond.

“As we diversify across new regions and sectors, we’re continually investing in our people, products and services to exploit the opportunities our integrated approach brings to internet provision, cybersecurity and now the security of physical premises.”

As part of STFS, our service delivery continues unaffected.” Graeme Porteous, who sold his business to fellow Aberdeen firm Converged.

Mr Porteous said: “As a long-established, local business it was important for us to find the best fit for our staff and customers. As part of STFS, our service delivery continues unaffected. Our people have secure and exciting opportunities within a group that’s growing both in geography and sector.”