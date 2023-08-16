City deal delivers overnight growth for Aberdeen firm Converged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

City deal delivers overnight growth for Aberdeen firm Converged

It has launched a new business after swallowing up Aberdeen Technical Services.

By Keith Findlay
Graham Porteous, left, has sold his ATS business to Converged and is now a consultant to the enlarged group. With him here is STFS general manager Andy Mcknight.
Graham Porteous, left, has sold his ATS business to Converged and is now a consultant to the enlarged group. With him here is STFS general manager Andy Mcknight. Image: Instinct Marketing + PR

Converged Communication Solutions, of Aberdeen, has acquired fellow Granite City firm Aberdeen Technical Services (ATS) as part of growth and diversification plans.

The value of the deal was undisclosed. It has led to Converged launching a new business, Scot-Tech Fire and Security (STFS), which will benefit from office space, business support functions and other resources being shared across the enlarged group.

Bucksburn-based Converged is an independent internet service provider, telephony, IT support and security specialist.

The company was founded by its owner, Neil Christie, in 2005 and now employs about 50 people.

Neil Christie, founder, Converged Communication Solutions.
Neil Christie, founder, Converged Communication Solutions. Image: Converged

ATS had been on the go for more than 25 years. It specilised in fire protection, security and other electronic systems.

Graham Porteous, who owned ATS and was its managing director, is staying on at STFS in a consultancy role. All ATS staff, comprising nine engineers, along with a sales manager, fire design architect and technical consultant, are now STFS employees.

‘Steadfast reputation’

Andy McKay, now general manager of STFS, said: “Having worked with them (ATS) as a client for over six years, we were familiar with their steadfast reputation for high tech security systems, established client base and 25-year history. This merger helps to give us the competitive edge, enabling us to deliver clients the full package of security both online and offline.

“We have re-branded from Aberdeen Technical Services to Scot-Tech Fire and Security to reflect our ability to cater for clients across Scotland and beyond.

“As we diversify across new regions and sectors, we’re continually investing in our people, products and services to exploit the opportunities our integrated approach brings to internet provision, cybersecurity and now the security of physical premises.”

As part of STFS, our service delivery continues unaffected.”

Graeme Porteous, who sold his business to fellow Aberdeen firm Converged.

Mr Porteous said: “As a long-established, local business it was important for us to find the best fit for our staff and customers. As part of STFS, our service delivery continues unaffected. Our people have secure and exciting opportunities within a group that’s growing both in geography and sector.”

More from Local Business

Balavil Estate general manager Gary Culpan next to the A9
A9 dualling: After seven years, the wait goes on for Highland estate planning cafe…
Wakefield Nursing Home.
Major changes to Cullen care home, caravan could become office for horse sanctuary and…
Former gift shop could be given new purpose.
New purpose for former Elgin gift shop, Maynes Coaches expansion plans and new signs…
Crolla's in Aberdeen to close on August 18.
'Nothing more to give': Crolla's ice cream parlour in Aberdeen to close
Am Bothan cafe owners in Inverness
Am Bothan in Inverness closes as owners focus on other businesses
Course designer Bill Coore shows people around the planned site.
Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is 'unfair, unjustified and inaccurate'
(L-R) George Baxter, Kate Forbes and Yvonne Crook at the launch of Highland Renewables. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World first for Highlands as tourism and renewables come together in 'unusual, strange and…
The team stood outside Andrew Scott Dental Care's new clinic on Queens Road, Aberdeen.
A new chapter for Andrew Scott Dental Care and 39 Queens Road
An H175 helicopter at Babcock's hangar in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen helicopter firm making job cuts amid 'tough economic climate'
Nick Cooper, Storegga chief executive. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Acorn developer reveals next steps following carbon capture award

Conversation