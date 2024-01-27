Inside the Moray workshop that helps you build your own willow coffin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Inside the Moray workshop that helps you build your own willow coffin

Some have been used as coffee tables before people die.

By David Mackay
Karen Collins working at weaving willow coffin.
Karen Collins, founder of Naturally Useful, is also trained in counselling. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Karen Collins launched her Naturally Useful business more than a decade ago making strong willow baskets of different shapes and sizes.

In the last seven years though she has found a market weaving larger items for a completely different purpose – coffins.

After initially making them herself to sell, someone asking to make their own opened up a new market.

Now the Rafford-based workshop, near Forres, helps dozens of people make their own coffins.

Clients range from those who have been told they have months to live to those who use them as storage until the time comes.

Why people want to make their own willow coffins

Karen first started making willow coffins for her Naturally Useful business after being with people in their final moments.

The experience sparked an interest in the area, and she enrolled on a course to expand her basket-making skills to include coffins.

She said: “I absolutely love making them. I made one, it sold quickly, so I made another and it sold within weeks.”

Karen Collins sitting with coffin in front.
Karen Collins says making a coffin can be part of a process for those who are dying. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Karen now has two members of staff helping her to guide others to make their own willow coffins, a process that can take four days.

She added: “Some people come to us because they have been told they are dying and they want to make a coffin before they become too ill.

“I’ve been on a counselling course to help people with that. Those that are close to death definitely have a process that goes on within themselves. Stories start to come out about their lives.

“I think some people want to take charge of the process too and realise they don’t actually need an undertaker to do everything.”

What do you do with a coffin if you’re not dying?

For those who are nearing the end of their life, the desire to have a coffin ready for your burial or cremation is understandable.

However, Naturally Useful also has crafters eager to make their own willow coffins who have lots of life to live.

And in those circumstances, finding something to do with them in the interim period has led to creative solutions.

Two workers making willow coffins inside workshop.
Two others join Karen Collins in making the willow coffins. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Karen said: “I encourage people to keep them in the attic if they’re not planning on using it for a few more years, anywhere dry really.

“I know one person who has been using it as a coffee table though.

“There’s also a gentleman who has one in his garage. He’s been going through his house getting rid of things and has been keeping the best things in his coffin.

“I know people who keep important files and documents in theirs too so they know where they are.”

‘Completely sustainable way to be buried’

All the willow used to make the coffins by not-for-profit company Naturally Useful is grown on their land at Marcassie Farm.

The team was joined by volunteers earlier this month to complete this year’s harvest in freezing temperatures.

Karen Collins binding strands of willow together.
Willow for the coffins is grown just yards from the workshop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

As well as coffins, the workshop also makes woollen shrouds to wrap a body in, which they also show people how to make.

Karen said: “Sometimes people put their own designs on the shrouds, just to give them a more personal touch.

“Shrouds are a long-standing traditional way to be buried. In the past, wooden coffins were for the wealthy and the majority would have been buried in this way.

“Our wool comes from local sheep flocks and we grow our own willow. It’s the most sustainable way to be buried.”

Fireworks from ashes and a skip lorry cortege: Meet the Aberdeen undertakers helping families bury tradition

Conversation