Shinty: Camanachd Association writes to all clubs to express concern over dwindling number of match officials

The Camanachd Association has written all shinty clubs to highlight the lack of available match officials as one of the biggest challenges facing the game at present.

The sport has lost six referees since the end of last season, all of whom were previously available on a regular basis.

The association recently issued the 2024 fixture list to all clubs and a number of lower league matches are currently without an allocated referee.

Prior to the 2020 shinty season, the Camanachd Association Board agreed that “where no referee is available to officiate in lower league fixtures, the home team will be asked to supply a referee” and clubs have already been asked to identify people who would be willing to take charge of such matches.

Referees receive training, mentoring, a match fee and travel expenses and are not required to be available every week.

Deek Cameron, one of the games top referees who retired at the end of last season, said: “I would encourage anyone interested to come forward.

“Refereeing is a great way of staying involved in the game and all the back-up support is there.”

Kings head to Peterson Park

With the new season just a week away, the final round of pre-season friendlies take place on Saturday.

Glasgow Mid Argyll will be amongst the Mowi National Division title favourites, and they welcome Kingussie to Peterson Park.

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “We were happy with our run out against Skye a fortnight ago and would look to continue in that vein against the Premiership champions who will no doubt thoroughly test our new line-up.

“Finlay MacMillan, Cammie McCue and Ruairidh Ralston all miss out through preseason commitments, but this gives others the chance to stake a claim.”

Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor returns between the sticks after missing last week’s win over Oban Camanachd, and manager Iain Borthwick added: “We’ll have Kieran Macpherson back too. However, I’m without Thomas Borthwick, Iain Fraser, Lee Bain and James Falconer.”

Oban Camanachd and Lochaber have arranged to meet at Mossfield after their original fixtures fell through.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “It will be good to get a game, but we have seven or eight guys missing for various reasons so our side will be half Oban Camanachd and half Lochside Rovers.

“We’ll still have 18 players listed though and Lewis Cameron and Gregor MacDonald both return and both will start. The game will also be a good opportunity for some of younger players.”

Beauly are due to play Kinlochshiel subject to a pitch inspection.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We are keen to get a game. We have a full squad available and our second team travel to Lochcarron. Other than Kieran Martin and Arron Jack, the younger players will travel with the seconds.”

Matheson recognised for efforts

Kinlochshiel also confirmed defender Duncan Matheson as their 2023 player of the year.

Willie MacRae added. “It is a well-deserved award as Duncan had a very good season. He had a couple of niggling injuries to contend with but his call-up to the Scotland squad was a great boost.”

Fort William and Lovat are scheduled to meet at An Aird whilst the Glenurquhart and Strathglass first and second teams contest the MacDonald and Ali Bhan Cups at Blairbeg.

The match between Newtonmore and Skye at the Eilan has been postponed.

The wet weather washed-out Caberfeidh’s preseason friendlies against Kinlochshiel and then Beauly meaning Garry Reid’s side will start the new season without a game under their belt.

Reid said: “I would have liked a friendly match, but because of the short close season, I always wanted a balance of giving the players some weekends to themselves as the season is pretty demanding.

“We have been training well though and we’ve had a few sessions on the grass, so we will be ready, come the March 2.”