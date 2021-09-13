Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Dandara land director joins Savills’ Aberdeen team as head of residential development

By Keith Findlay
September 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Niall Macleod, the new recruit to Savills' office in Aberdeen.
Property giant Savills has recruited one of the north-east’s top land dealmakers to head up its residential development business in Aberdeen.

Niall Macleod is joining the firm as a director from property developer Dandara,

In his role as land director at Dandara, Mr Mcleod has been at the forefront of many significant land deals in the north-east and beyond.

It is brilliant to have someone of Niall’s background and experience joining us.”

Ben Brough, head of Scotland development, Savills.

Dan Smith, head of Savills’ Granite City office, said:  “Niall will be a great addition to our team of development, commercial, residential and rural specialists here in the Aberdeen office.

“His range of expertise is very welcome indeed and we look forward to working with him.”

Dan Smith, head of Aberdeen for Savills.

Ben Brough, head of Scotland development, Savills, added:  “It is brilliant to have someone of Niall’s background and experience joining us to provide a high quality, client-focused service.

“He will focus on continuing to grow Savills’ client base in the north-east but also support our wider development business across Scotland.”

Growth market

Mr Macleod said: “It is an exciting time to  be joining Savills.

“Scotland’s housing market is poised for further growth and I look forward to working with landowners, developers and investors to help them to capitalise on this by providing new homes in places people want to live.”

Savills’ wider development team works across residential, commercial, rural and mixed-use projects, backed up by in-house planning, research and new homes sales teams.

Activities include valuations, and land sales and acquisitions, through to funding and portfolio advice.

The firm has operations in more than 70 countries. In Scotland, it advises on the full

spectrum of commercial, rural and residential property activity from eight regional offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Brechin, Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dumfries and Ayr.

Savills has had an office in Aberdeen since late 2014, although it has supported clients across the north-east since 1979.

Faye Gonzales heads up the office in Inverness, which opened in the autumn of 2019.

