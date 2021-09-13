Dandara land director joins Savills’ Aberdeen team as head of residential development

Property giant Savills has recruited one of the north-east’s top land dealmakers to head up its residential development business in Aberdeen.

Niall Macleod is joining the firm as a director from property developer Dandara,

In his role as land director at Dandara, Mr Mcleod has been at the forefront of many significant land deals in the north-east and beyond.

It is brilliant to have someone of Niall’s background and experience joining us.” Ben Brough, head of Scotland development, Savills.

Dan Smith, head of Savills’ Granite City office, said: “Niall will be a great addition to our team of development, commercial, residential and rural specialists here in the Aberdeen office.

“His range of expertise is very welcome indeed and we look forward to working with him.”

Ben Brough, head of Scotland development, Savills, added: “It is brilliant to have someone of Niall’s background and experience joining us to provide a high quality, client-focused service.

“He will focus on continuing to grow Savills’ client base in the north-east but also support our wider development business across Scotland.”

Growth market

Mr Macleod said: “It is an exciting time to be joining Savills.

“Scotland’s housing market is poised for further growth and I look forward to working with landowners, developers and investors to help them to capitalise on this by providing new homes in places people want to live.”

Savills’ wider development team works across residential, commercial, rural and mixed-use projects, backed up by in-house planning, research and new homes sales teams.

Activities include valuations, and land sales and acquisitions, through to funding and portfolio advice.

The firm has operations in more than 70 countries. In Scotland, it advises on the full

spectrum of commercial, rural and residential property activity from eight regional offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Brechin, Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dumfries and Ayr.

Savills has had an office in Aberdeen since late 2014, although it has supported clients across the north-east since 1979.

Faye Gonzales heads up the office in Inverness, which opened in the autumn of 2019.