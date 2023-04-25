Flying the flag for Scotland at world’s largest seafood trade show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s seafood sector will gain international exposure as the world’s biggest seafood trade exhibition kicks off in Barcelona today.

Companies, trade bodies and Scottish Enterprise’s international arm, Scottish Development International (SDI), are flying the flag for this country at Seafood Expo Global (SEG).

The three-day event is a record buster, with trade stands occupying more than 530,600sq ft of show space – nearly a quarter more than any previous edition of the annual event.

Team Scotland’s presence at last year’s event was hugely successful for participating companies and we are confident this year will be equally as productive.” Ewen Cameron, Scottish Development International

A total of 19 companies are taking part in the Scotland pavilion. A further 11 Scottish companies have their own stands at the trade fair.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Seafood Expo Global is an excellent platform to promote our delicious, high-quality Scottish seafood for global exports to the 77 countries represented.

“Regrettably, I am unable to attend this year but marine directorate officials will be representing the Scottish Government at the largest event of its kind.

‘Fantastic celebration’

“I wish good luck to all stakeholders at the event, which is a fantastic celebration of our premium product on a global stage.”

An SDI evaluation of last year’s SEG found Scottish companies in attendance identified more than 200 potential new customers, with 40% of firms netting new business.

In total, the Scottish attendees are said to have benefitted to the tune of £223 million.

Ewen Cameron, global head of trade, consumer industries, SDI, said: “The showcase of our seafood sector at Seafood Global is always excellent and something to be very proud of.

“Team Scotland’s presence at last year’s event was hugely successful for participating companies and we are confident this year will be equally as productive.”

Scottish Shellfish aims to showcase the “sustainability, provenance and quality” of its mussels.

Low-carbon production credentials

The co-operative claims mussels have the lowest carbon impact of any farmed seafood.

Rob Mitchell, commercial director, Scottish Shellfish, said: “We have a lot to offer our international customers, including a low carbon, healthy and sustainable product to satisfy their demands.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to promote our produce and continue to support our co-op of farmers from around the coasts of Scotland.”

Salmon Scotland is hosting a VIP networking reception to promote the UK’s top food export.

Tavish Scott, the industry body’s chief executive, said: “Last year our member companies exported £578 million of premium Scottish salmon to 54 countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

“Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona will bring together Scotland’s salmon producers, with top seafood buyers and suppliers. We are delighted the Scottish and UK governments continue to champion the global success story that is Scottish salmon.”

Among the premium salmon producers attending the show is Scottish Sea Farms (SSF), which has an eight-strong team in Barcelona, led by managing director Jim Gallagher.

SSF head of markets Celine Kimpflin said the event was an invaluable opportunity for people from near and far to meet in one place in an informal setting.

She added: “The big draw this year is reconnecting with customers and suppliers alike that we haven’t seen for longer than usual due to Covid.

‘All systems go’

“We achieved this to an extent at last year’s expo – the first event post-pandemic – but with different countries coming out of lockdown at different times, not all customers felt comfortable travelling.

‘This year, it’s all systems go. The expo promises to be bigger than ever, speaking volumes about markets getting back to ‘business as usual’.

“Customers have been busy booking appointments to see the team, and we are ready and raring to go.’

Natalie Bell, head of trade marketing, Seafood Scotland, said: “Seafood Scotland Expo is always a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wide array of premium and sustainable seafood available from Scotland to international markets.

“As the largest Seafood Expo Global yet, we are anticipating another year full of high-level interest in Scottish seafood, and we’ll be working hard to turn that interest into sales.”