Longhaven School: Closure would “rip heart out of community”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Education

Longhaven School: Closure would “rip heart out of community”

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
April 22, 2022, 2:28 pm
The Longhaven Primary School building
The mothballed Longhaven Primary School

The mothballed Longhaven School is a step closer to being closed for good –  despite concerns doing so would rip out “the heart of the community”.

The fate of the Buchan school has been hanging in the balance for a number of years.

The school was initially closed in 2018 following unsuccessful attempts to find a new head teacher. Its doors have remained shut ever since.

Due to the closure parents were forced to move their children to other schools in the area.

No applications have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for new primary one pupils at Longhaven. As a result, the school never reopened.

D day is looming for Longhaven

A statutory consultation into the Longhaven School closure was launched in December last year and parents were encouraged to have their say on the plans.

The consultation closed in February and councillors of the Buchan area committee were asked to comment on the resulting report earlier this week.

The report considered by councillors included feedback by members of the public.

One comment in support of the closure said Longhaven children had settled at other schools and moving pupils back to a smaller facility would be “detrimental”.

Another said it was “not viable” to run and staff a small school when others are nearby.

However there was also some support for keeping Longhaven School open.

One resident said: “The school is the heart of the community and this would be ripped out if the school was to close”.

Council officers have recommended that the school be permanently closed. The existing catchment area should be reassigned to include Boddam and Port Erroll schools.

Port Erroll Primary School

Longhaven closure: What next?

At the committee meeting councillor Stephen Smith asked if the potential rezone could also include Longside School as some parents had already been sending their children there.

The consultation report and councillor comments will be considered by the Education and Children’s Services committee (ECS) in June.

Any further comments made at the ECS meeting will then be discussed by full council on a future date. The final decision on the school’s future will be made then.

More Schools and Family news

Revealed: The north east schools that haven’t had an inspection for 18 years

Real Life Parenting Dilemmas: What if YOUR child is the bully?

First look at the new Tain Campus – look out, Grand Designs!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal