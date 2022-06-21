North students star at national philanthropy celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

North students star at national philanthropy celebration

By Garrett Stell
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Students from Elgin Academy shared a poem about the impact of dementia on families, accompanied on stage by dancers dressed as butterflies.
Students from Aboyne, Alness, Meldrum and Elgin Academies put their talents on display to spread the word about important causes.

The students were part of The Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) end-of-year celebration at Perth Concert Hall. The event shines a light on students’ charity work and fundraising accomplishments over the course of the year.

But it also provides them with a platform to discuss issues that are close to their hearts. This year, the students tapped into their creative side to raise awareness of the issues for which they campaigned this year.

Students brought mental health, domestic abuse and dementia into the conversation through dance, music and more.

Wood Foundation YPI celebration: ‘Great to showcase a cause’

There were 12 schools in attendance, including the four north and north-east representatives. Each put the spotlight on an issue for which they campaigned.

Wood Foundation YPI Celebration
Students from Aboyne Academy taught a lesson in British Sign Language on stage at the Wood Foundation’s YPI celebration in 2022. Supplied by The Wood Foundation

Aboyne Academy taught the crowd a quick lesson in British Sign Language. Afterwards, students took to the stage to perform a dance that featured sign language.

One of the dancers, Leah, said: “It was a bit nerve-wracking to be on stage in front of that many people but once you’re doing it, it actually was enjoyable.”

Through contemporary dance, Alness Academy’s Ryan and Julie turned the audience’s attention to the difficult topic of domestic abuse.

Julie said: “It was amazing to be on stage. We won YPI three years ago so it was great to finally be able to perform it here.”

Wood Foundation YPI Celebration
Students from Alness Academy performed a contemporary dance to raise awareness of domestic abuse.  Supplied by The Wood Foundation

And Jess and Morgan from Elgin Academy shared a poem about the impact of dementia on families.

They were joined on stage by dancers dressed as butterflies.

They said: “It felt like we really achieved something. It was great to showcase a cause we really care about.”

Positive celebrations after ‘challenging’ years

Sir Ian Wood, chairman of The Wood Foundation, was glad to have students together in person to celebrate their achievements. The charity group’s annual end-of-year event had been on a three-year hiatus during the pandemic.

“It has undoubtedly been a very challenging two years, especially for young people,” Sir Ian said.

“It was heartening to see how well they have continued to thrive and fully embrace the opportunities of YPI. The event really highlighted why YPI is so important.

“Philanthropy is about caring, using time and skills to make a difference. This was clear to see at the National Event and gives us a great degree of hope for the future.”

The Wood Foundation started YPI in Scotland in 2008. Since then, student-led projects have garnered £6 million for grassroots social service charities.

