Orkney and Gordonstoun pupils throw RNLI a lifeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Orkney and Gordonstoun pupils throw RNLI a lifeline

Sometimes even professional heroes could use a helping hand.

By Garrett Stell
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School

Pupils from Gordonstoun School joined up with North Walls school to raise more than £300 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) on Hoy thanks to a special concert.

It was free to attend, but the schools hosted refreshments and raffles to raise money for the Longhope Lifeboat, organised by the local Lifeboat Guild.

North Walls Community School acting head teacher Andy Trafford said the idea came about when Gordonstoun pupils reached out to say they were visiting.

“It was too good an opportunity to miss The two schools got their heads together to create what has been a wonderful collaborative day for a great cause. We are grateful for the help given by a huge number of people across the school and Hoy community.”

Nathan Budge getting to grips with the pipes. Image: North Walls Community School

Mr Trafford said that RNLI was an obvious choice to benefit from the fundraiser.

“The RNLI is strong within the Hoy community and certainly at this time of year, being close to the anniversary of the loss of the Longhope lifeboat, the TGB in March 1969.

“The concert seemed the ideal opportunity to work with the Lifeboat Guild to help raise some funds for the RNLI.”

Gordonstoun and North Walls concert for a cause

There were 25 pupils from Gordonstoun who took the trip north. They performed at Kirkwall Grammar and St Magnus Cathedral, in addition to their musical workshop and fundraiser at North Walls.

Gordonstoun and MorthWalls pupils joined forces to put on a show for the community. Image: North Walls Community School 

While at North Walls, both schools rehearsed and performed throughout the day, on Monday ahead of the big event in the afternoon in front of a packed house at the Gable End Theatre.

The schools jointly performed the Skye Boat song and the Orcadian song, The Bride’s Lament.

North Walls pupil Lexi said she overcame some early jitters but had a great time in the end.

“It was interesting because of all the instruments!”

Longhope Lifeboat trainee coxswain Scott Johnston reading out the raffle numbers. Image: North Walls Community School 

Katy added: “I enjoyed all of it. My favourite was probably the mini harp and my favourite song was The Bride’s Lament.”

After the performance, a raffle and refreshment sale organised by the Lifeboat Guild raised £349 for RNLI.

A musical tour of Orkney

Speaking just before he left for the islands, Gordonstoun student Hamish Martindale said he was excited about seeing a different side of Orkney.

“Whilst I have been to Orkney before, I am really excited to be returning and sharing music in different venues with different communities.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about Orkney’s history and culture. It is going to be amazing.”

Fellow Gordonstoun student Flo Moncur was visiting for the first time.

“It was a great opportunity to not only visit somewhere new and meet new people but also to share our music with others and raise money for charity.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

How do I talk to my child about climate change?

Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands and Islands gap

Gordonstoun students and staff sleep out to help out

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
'Filthy' language in sex education resources has no place in Highland primary classrooms, say…
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: April 3
Child playing in trees at outdoor nursery in the Highlands
New NatureScot report says school children need to be more connected to nature
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Pounds for Primaries: Watch as this year's winners take home big prizes
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
'The young people at Northfield are incredible': Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
St Margaret's pupils help restore trees after devastating storm
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
'We're going to fight it': Parents hit out at 'short-sighted' decision to mothball Largue…
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday

Most Read

1
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
A joint concert at North Walls spread island culture and raised money for the much-loved local RNLI crew. Image: North Walls Community School
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented