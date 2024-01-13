Lochside Academy pupil staying at home after alleged ‘vile attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Lochside Academy pupil staying at home after alleged ‘vile attack’

The girl's mum accuses the city school of failing to live up to its “zero-tolerance” bullying policy. Police are carrying out inquiries.

By Calum Petrie
The Lochside Academy pupil's mother feels the school can no longer keep her daughter safe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Lochside Academy pupil's mother feels the school can no longer keep her daughter safe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The mother of a Lochside Academy pupil who was allegedly “vilely attacked” while moving between classes is keeping her daughter at home until the school takes action.

She claims the Aberdeen school has not lived up to its “zero-tolerance” bullying policy, and says her daughter has been cruelly targeted by a female pupil for nearly two years.

The girl’s mum has taken her daughter out of school and contacted the police alleging her daughter was attacked on the first day back after the Christmas holidays.

Police say they are looking into the situation, and inquiries are ongoing.

The mum now says her daughter will remain at home until either her attacker is removed from Lochside Academy, or the school can show what steps they’re putting in place to keep her from danger.

After what the mother says has been a campaign of physical and verbal abuse dating back to April 2022, she is now at the end of her tether as her daughter’s mental health suffers.

Girl had her ‘head banged off the wall and was kicked while on the ground’ in alleged Lochside Academy attack

The girl was attacked while moving between classes. Image: ACC

While walking along the corridor on the first day back after the holidays, the mother said her daughter was beaten by her tormentor.

“It was a vile attack.

“She was beaten, kneed in the face, had her head banged off the wall, and was kicked while lying prone on the ground.

“She sent a WhatsApp message to me along with a photo of her face, which had cuts on it.

“I went into school to pick her up. By then she was sitting in her next class. Nobody had done anything about it.

“I demanded to speak to school management and was given the deputy head. Then I took my daughter out of school.

“The head teacher’s never available when you ask to speak to him. He’s not interested.

“The management at that school is just shocking.”

Mum wants alleged attacker removed from Lochside Academy and safety guarantees from school

She claims to have heard other “horror stories” about Lochside Academy from other parents and has lost faith in the school’s ability to keep her daughter safe.

According to the mum, the girl constantly follows her daughter around school, taunting and threatening her. On one occasion, says the mum, the bully beat her daughter up after school.

She said that for her daughter’s safety, she will remain at home for the foreseeable future, leaving her worried about the effect on her daughter’s education.

The youngster will still be able to sit her prelims on her own with an invigilator in school. But her mum thinks she will have difficulty passing them, such has been the effect on her of the bullying.

‘We will never compromise on pupil safety’: Aberdeen City Council sought to reassure parents. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’m waiting to find out what steps are going to be put into place to keep my daughter safe.

“I want the pupil in question removed from the school. And for the school to prove to me that they can keep my daughter safe.

“They say they’ve got zero tolerance of bullying. If that’s the case, then why has this been allowed to go on for two years?”

‘We are not complacent’: Council seeks to reassure parents

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We cannot comment on individual allegations.

“However, the safety of all our children and young people is of paramount importance. We have a zero-tolerance anti-bullying policy for all of our schools.

“The school has dealt with the matter appropriately and within our guidelines. This will include a meeting with the parent being arranged by the school.

“We are not complacent, and we regularly review our processes and procedures and will continue to do so.

“Parents can rest assured that we will never compromise on the safety of their children while in our schools.”

And a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an assault within a school in Aberdeen which happened on Monday, January 8. Inquiries are ongoing.”

