Home Sport Football Highland League

Frank McGettrick looks for ruthless streak from Lossiemouth

The Coasters take on Banks o' Dee in the Breedon Highland League at Grant Park.

By Callum Law
Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick.
Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick is seeking an increased goal return from his side in the second half of the season.

The Coasters will reach the halfway point of their Breedon Highland League campaign today, playing their 17th game when Banks o’ Dee visit Spain Park.

Lossie are 13th in the division having picked up 15 points and scored 19 goals this term.

McGettrick said: “We’ve shown in a lot of games that we can defend well and compete which is good.

“But I think we need to put away more of the chances we’re creating.

“If you do that it takes away that bit of nervousness and pressure in games, gives everyone more confidence and gives you a better chance of winning games.

“If you’re not taking your chances it puts you under a lot of pressure to keep clean sheets which is difficult to do in the Highland League.

“If we keep working hard we’ll get the results we’re looking for.”

Visitors aim to stay in mix

Dee are third in the table, four points behind leaders Brechin, having played a game more.

However, when they faced Lossie earlier in the season at Spain Park the Aberdeen outfit were left frustrated following a 1-1 draw.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson added: “The last game is still in our minds a wee bit, it was disappointing, as it is any time you drop points at home.

“We need to approach this game in the right manner and if we want to stay in the mix near the top we need to pick up three points.

“We know there are teams with games in hand, we know we dropped silly points earlier in the season and we need to try to make up for that in the second half of the season.”

