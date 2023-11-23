Swearing and ‘poo emojis’ used in messages about vulnerable schoolchildren by Aberdeenshire teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swearing and ‘poo emojis’ used in messages about vulnerable schoolchildren by Aberdeenshire teachers

The messages which date back to 2018 contain degrading and derogatory language.

By Ross Hempseed
Whatsapp messages obtained by the BBC. Image: BBC/ DC Thomson.
Whatsapp messages obtained by the BBC. Image: BBC/ DC Thomson.

Whatsapp messages sent amongst Aberdeenshire teachers revealed what teachers really thought of vulnerable children in their care.

The bombshell messages sent in group chat contained swearing and poo emojis to describe children with additional support needs.

Existence of the chat among Aberdeenshire teachers was revealed last year, with an internal investigation launched shortly afterwards.

The investigation concluded that while the messages were “disparaging” they did not put the children at harm.

Therefore, Aberdeenshire Council decided not to inform the parents of the pupils who were referenced.

The messages were condemned by many prominent figures including the First Minister at the time, Nicola Sturgeon.

Messages included terms like ‘idiotic parents’

The local authority apologised for the situation and said the incident was dealt with through the council’s disciplinary procedure.

Back in 2021, the Scotland’s Children and Young People’s Commissioner wrote a letter to the council raising concerns about the matter calling the messages “unprofessional, abusive and degrading”.

Now, the BBC has revealed some of the contents of the messages which included derogatory language and illustrative emojis.

The messages date back to 2018, and in one exchange about a pupil with additional support needs, a teacher refers to them as a “bunch of disrespecting little” and uses the poo emoji to signify a four-letter swear word.

The teachers then go on to share their concerns about teaching the pupil again.

Whatsapp messages sent amongst Aberdeenshire teachers.
Whatsapp messages obtained by the BBC. Image: BBC/ DC Thomson.

There is a discussion about individuals’ parenting decisions and then exchanges about pupil behaviour and the role of parents in this.

Whatsapp messages sent amongst Aberdeenshire teachers.
Whatsapp messages obtained by the BBC. Image: BBC/ DC Thomson.

Director of Education and Children’s Services at Aberdeenshire Council, Laurence Findlay, said: “The situation which led to the release of this report was both unprofessional and unfortunate.

“As soon as the incident came to light, it was dealt with through the council’s disciplinary procedure.

“To parents of pupils at Aberdeenshire schools, it is important you know that the safety of your young people is our top priority. No young people were at placed at risk as a result of these messages being sent.

“This matter was dealt with appropriately and proportionately. I am sorry on behalf of the council that this happened. I feel that the matter is now closed.”

