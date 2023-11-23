Swearing and ‘poo emojis’ used in messages about vulnerable schoolchildren by Aberdeenshire teachers

Whatsapp messages sent amongst Aberdeenshire teachers revealed what teachers really thought of vulnerable children in their care.

The bombshell messages sent in group chat contained swearing and poo emojis to describe children with additional support needs.

Existence of the chat among Aberdeenshire teachers was revealed last year, with an internal investigation launched shortly afterwards.

The investigation concluded that while the messages were “disparaging” they did not put the children at harm.

Therefore, Aberdeenshire Council decided not to inform the parents of the pupils who were referenced.

The messages were condemned by many prominent figures including the First Minister at the time, Nicola Sturgeon.

Messages included terms like ‘idiotic parents’

The local authority apologised for the situation and said the incident was dealt with through the council’s disciplinary procedure.

Back in 2021, the Scotland’s Children and Young People’s Commissioner wrote a letter to the council raising concerns about the matter calling the messages “unprofessional, abusive and degrading”.

Now, the BBC has revealed some of the contents of the messages which included derogatory language and illustrative emojis.

The messages date back to 2018, and in one exchange about a pupil with additional support needs, a teacher refers to them as a “bunch of disrespecting little” and uses the poo emoji to signify a four-letter swear word.

The teachers then go on to share their concerns about teaching the pupil again.

There is a discussion about individuals’ parenting decisions and then exchanges about pupil behaviour and the role of parents in this.

Director of Education and Children’s Services at Aberdeenshire Council, Laurence Findlay, said: “The situation which led to the release of this report was both unprofessional and unfortunate.

“As soon as the incident came to light, it was dealt with through the council’s disciplinary procedure.

“To parents of pupils at Aberdeenshire schools, it is important you know that the safety of your young people is our top priority. No young people were at placed at risk as a result of these messages being sent.

“This matter was dealt with appropriately and proportionately. I am sorry on behalf of the council that this happened. I feel that the matter is now closed.”