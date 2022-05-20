QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

May 20, 2022, 11:45 amUpdated: May 20, 2022, 11:53 am
[[title]]
[[text]]
It’s been another fabulous week for entertainment across the north and north-east.
The Book Of Mormon finally arrived at His Majesty’s Theatre on Tuesday and received a standing ovation from the Aberdeen crowd – don’t miss the award-winning musical while it’s still in town until Saturday June 4.
The Charlatans performed their biggest hits at the Music Hall and Pete Doherty also played The Lemon Tree earlier this week.
And we are all looking forward to Bryan Adams rocking P&J Live on Sunday too.