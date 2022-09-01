WATCH: Can West End stars Dreamgirls out sing Aberdeen’s seagulls?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

WATCH: Can West End stars Dreamgirls out sing Aberdeen’s seagulls?

By Scott Begbie
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm

Can the Dreamgirls out sing the seagulls of Aberdeen?  Of course, they can.

As we discovered when the cast of the West End smash, now running for two weeks at His Majesty’s Theatre, dropped in to the P&J for a chat about the show.

The talented trio – Natalie Kassanga, Paige Peddie and Nicole Raquel Dennis – tell us why they love Dreamgirls so much, from its uplifting storyline to its non-stop musical smashes.

And they don’t shy away when asked if they feel under pressure following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson who made the Dreamgirls film an Oscar-winning success in 2006.

Dreamgirls stars share their plans for their stay in Aberdeen

Away from the stage, the girls share what they are looking forward to doing in Aberdeen while they are here for a fortnight.

But the icing on the cake is their acapella burst of Dreamgirls – a treat that not even the gulls could compete with, despite the feathered pests’ best efforts.

The show charts the rise of The Dreams from their humble beginnings as talent show wannabes to superstars who blaze a trail not just in music but civil rights in America of the 60s – but with splits and heartache along the way.

Dreamgirls brings glitter and soul to His Majesty’s Theatre.

Based around acts like The Supremes, it has been hailed as a breathtaking piece of musical theatre that ticks every box you would hope for – brilliant music, stunning sets, stunning choreography and an uplifting story.

How to get tickets for Dreamgirls at His Majesty’s Theatre

Little wonder the girls recommend “waterproof mascara” for those heading along to see the show.

Dreamgirls runs at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday September 10. For information and tickets visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

