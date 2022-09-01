WATCH: Can West End stars Dreamgirls out sing Aberdeen’s seagulls?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Can the Dreamgirls out sing the seagulls of Aberdeen? Of course, they can.

As we discovered when the cast of the West End smash, now running for two weeks at His Majesty’s Theatre, dropped in to the P&J for a chat about the show.

The talented trio – Natalie Kassanga, Paige Peddie and Nicole Raquel Dennis – tell us why they love Dreamgirls so much, from its uplifting storyline to its non-stop musical smashes.

And they don’t shy away when asked if they feel under pressure following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson who made the Dreamgirls film an Oscar-winning success in 2006.

Dreamgirls stars share their plans for their stay in Aberdeen

Away from the stage, the girls share what they are looking forward to doing in Aberdeen while they are here for a fortnight.

But the icing on the cake is their acapella burst of Dreamgirls – a treat that not even the gulls could compete with, despite the feathered pests’ best efforts.

The show charts the rise of The Dreams from their humble beginnings as talent show wannabes to superstars who blaze a trail not just in music but civil rights in America of the 60s – but with splits and heartache along the way.

Based around acts like The Supremes, it has been hailed as a breathtaking piece of musical theatre that ticks every box you would hope for – brilliant music, stunning sets, stunning choreography and an uplifting story.

How to get tickets for Dreamgirls at His Majesty’s Theatre

Little wonder the girls recommend “waterproof mascara” for those heading along to see the show.

Dreamgirls runs at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday September 10. For information and tickets visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…