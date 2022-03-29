[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark off July 22-24 in your diaries because Rewind Festival is back at Scone Palace! Travel back to the 80s for a weekend of non-stop fun – here are just five things to do during the Rewind Scotland weekend.

Rewinders are thrilled; not only is the festival returning this summer after a two-year absence, it’s also the delayed 10th anniversary of Rewind Scotland.

There’s lots to celebrate and a superb line-up to enjoy, with 80s favourites including headlines Holly Johnson and Wet Wet Wet due to appear. And plenty of other fun activities on throughout the weekend, including these five unmissable things to do at Rewind Scotland:

1 Party into the night at the Pink Flamingo Club

Relive your clubbing days under a massive big top tent, with live performances special guests, special effects and retro inspired décor to set the 80s mood. The best thing is, entry to the Pink Flamingo Club is included in your festival ticket price.

2 Show off your best moves at the Rewind Silent Disco

The infamous Rewind Silent Disco is on every night. Choose from two channels of your favourite hits and dance the night away!

3. Fuel up with delicious food and drink

There’s always plenty of food on offer to keep you going, but this year don’t miss Rewind’s new street food section. When it comes to drinks, there are plenty of options for all tastes, from a gin and prosecco bar to real ale.

4. Younger Rewind Festival-goers: check out the Kidzone

All ages are welcome so there’s fun for all the family on offer and plenty of things to do at Rewind Scotland, including a dedicated Kidzone for younger festival-goers featuring the likes of circus workshops, magicians and balloon bending.

5. Ramp up the excitement at the funfair

Keep your spirits high in between performers and head to one of Rewind’s funfair rides!

Celebrate Rewind Scotland’s 10th anniversary in style

To make the return of Rewind Scotland in 2022 even more special, why not treat yourself to a Rewind VIP upgrade? You’ll get access to fabulous extras that will help make the weekend one to remember.

Staying at Rewind Scotland 2022

Remember, you can stay at Rewind Festival 2022 and really immerse yourself in the 80s for the weekend. For comfort and style, check out Boutique Camping at Rewind Scotland. The private campsite even offers warm showers, a pamper parlour and phone charging. Choose from luxurious glamping, pre-pitch tents that will be waiting ready for you or bring your own tent.

Or purchase a campervan or caravan pass for access to a separate field with private toilets, showers and waste facilities.

Whatever your plans, buy your tickets now, dress up and get set for a brilliant weekend at Scone Palace. Start planning your visit to Rewind Scotland 2022.