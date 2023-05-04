Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A unique family rave event will bring fun and excitement to Aberdeen this summer.

The dance party experience, organised by Big Fish Little Fish Scotland, features an afternoon of electronic music and child-friendly activities.

The event, which has proven to be a big hit across the UK, is suitable for families with children of all ages and is always held in a safe environment.

The upcoming Aberdeen rave will take place at OVG Taproom and Podium on Sunday, August 20 between 1pm and 3pm.

Kirstie Wilson, manager of Big Fish Little Fish, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Aberdeen after such a long break, partly due to the pandemic but also after the sad closure of our original venue.

“We have missed the energy and enthusiasm of the families here, and we can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with them once again.

“I know many families are going to be delighted by the announcement, our rent TikTok had over 3.2 million views and we had many locals asking when we’d be back.”

Fun and collaborative activities

The family raves involve a range of collaborative activities, including a sensory dancefloor with bubble and snow machines, a colouring mural, confetti cannons and a parachute dance finale.

A soon-to-be announced DJ will also entertain the crowd with a variety of club music which will be kept at a safe volume throughout.

Kenny Dooley, director of OVG Taproom and Podium, added: “We are proud to be hosting the Big Fish Little Fish Family Raves at our venue.

“We believe that it’s the perfect setting for families to come together, have fun and enjoy great music in a safe environment.”

Tickets for the event are available now and can be bought online via Eventbrite.