Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer

The Big Fish Little Fish rave will be held at the OVG Taproom and Podium.

By Ellie Milne
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
The Big Fish Little Fish raves feature an afternoon of fun for the whole family. Image: Big Fish Little Fish Scotland.

A unique family rave event will bring fun and excitement to Aberdeen this summer.

The dance party experience, organised by Big Fish Little Fish Scotland, features an afternoon of electronic music and child-friendly activities.

The event, which has proven to be a big hit across the UK, is suitable for families with children of all ages and is always held in a safe environment.

The upcoming Aberdeen rave will take place at OVG Taproom and Podium on Sunday, August 20 between 1pm and 3pm.

Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event with balloons and superhero masks.
Parents and children at a past family rave event. Image: Big Fish Little Fish Scotland.

Kirstie Wilson, manager of Big Fish Little Fish, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Aberdeen after such a long break, partly due to the pandemic but also after the sad closure of our original venue.

“We have missed the energy and enthusiasm of the families here, and we can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with them once again.

“I know many families are going to be delighted by the announcement, our rent TikTok had over 3.2 million views and we had many locals asking when we’d be back.”

Fun and collaborative activities

 

@bigfishlittlefishevents

The time is now ⏰ #familyrave #daysoutwithkids

♬ Be My Lover (feat. La Bouche) (2023 Mix) – Hypaton & David Guetta

The family raves involve a range of collaborative activities, including a sensory dancefloor with bubble and snow machines, a colouring mural, confetti cannons and a parachute dance finale.

A soon-to-be announced DJ will also entertain the crowd with a variety of club music which will be kept at a safe volume throughout.

Kenny Dooley, director of OVG Taproom and Podium, added: “We are proud to be hosting the Big Fish Little Fish Family Raves at our venue.

“We believe that it’s the perfect setting for families to come together, have fun and enjoy great music in a safe environment.”

Mother and child smiling at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
The event is suitable for children of all ages and their parents. Image: Big Fish Little Fish Scotland.

Tickets for the event are available now and can be bought online via Eventbrite.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]