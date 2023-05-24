Peterhead-born songwriter preparing to release debut EP after ‘unexpected step’ into music industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead-born songwriter preparing to release debut EP after ‘unexpected step’ into music industry

Jennifer Masala worked as a music teacher in the north-east before turning to performing when she moved to Germany.

By Ellie Milne
Jennifer Masala sitting outdoors in front of a lake
Jennifer Masala's debut EP is inspired by faith, family, motherhood, marriage and identity. Image: Jennifer Masala.

Despite writing songs since she was a primary school pupil in Peterhead, Jennifer Masala never pictured herself becoming a recording artist.

Yet, over the past 18 months, the former music teacher has been turning her real-life experiences into songs for her debut EP.

“I’ve been doing music since I was wee – singing before I could speak,” she said. “I just loved it.

“I wrote a little song in my Spice Girls tribute band in primary school and all throughout my teenage years, but I didn’t think a lot about doing anything with it.”

The 36-year-old grew up in Peterhead, attending the town’s secondary school where her parents both worked as teachers, before moving to Glasgow to study music and psychology at university.

She later qualified as a teacher, sharing her love of music with youngsters at primary and secondary schools across the north-east.

Finding her tribe

After getting married, Jennifer moved to Germany with her husband – where her two constants were her music and faith.

“I didn’t know anybody or the language, so for a wee while I didn’t do anything apart from songwriting,” she said.

A black and white image of Jennifer Masala sitting
The Peterhead-born songwriter has been working on her upcoming music at her home in Germany. Image: Jennifer Masala.

Twelve years on, the couple have settled in Hanover with their three young children who have been a big inspiration for Jennifer’s music.

“I’ve been leading the music team at our church for the past seven years,” she said. “I  took part in an online conference here in Germany about 18 months ago for young mums coming out of maternity leave, which felt like the start of something new.”

About 18 months ago, the mum-of-three came across an advert for the The Songwriting Academy’s professional mentoring programme where she was able to “find her tribe”.

“It all exploded from there,” she said. “I felt like I was hearing my own heartbeat again for the first time in a long time.”

First single release this week

Although she had planned to focus on songwriting, she was encouraged by her fellow songwriters and peers to also record and release her music.

She will share her debut single, titled Hold On, with the world on May 26 and her EP will follow in September.

The songs are mainly piano-based with a country pop feel, with one she described as having a “Scottish flavour” featuring the bagpipes.

“I wasn’t sure all the songs would sit together on an EP, but people who have heard them say it works due to my stories and the writing style,” she said.

“The songs are about faith, family and identity – all from my own journey. And, my music is my way of connecting with others. There will be some who feel understood through these songs, so I’m keen to get them out to those people.”

Editor's Picks

