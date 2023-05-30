Award-winning Come From Away and spectacular Cirque: The Greatest Show among musicals coming to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Catchy musical numbers, acrobatics and inspiring stories will dazzle Aberdeen theatre goers next year.

Aberdeen Performing Arts has today announced its spring 2024 programme, with plenty on offer for all tastes.

The cast of Cirque: The Greatest Show will “gobsmack” audiences with their aerial acrobats, and hit musical numbers all performed in a world of vibrant colour.

The spectacle, described as a “kaleidoscope of colour”, will be staged at His Majesty’s Theatre on March 29 and 30.

Other musicals heading to HMT include the award-winning Come From Away, Bonnie and Clyde and I Should Be So Lucky.

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects at APA, said: “2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year and we’re delighted to be adding these four new shows to our line-up.

“Each one has received such high praise and acclaim and we are sure they will be highlights for many people.

“We are really proud to be able to bring performances such as Come From Away to Aberdeen at the home of the West End in the north-east at His Majesty’s Theatre.”

Hope, love, humanity – and catchy songs

Come From Away, winner of Best New Musical, will be visiting between September 10 and 14.

Winner of four Olivier Awards, the show explores the tensions and friendships of real air passengers who were grounded in Canada during 9/11. It follows a tale of hope and humanity as well as some catchy musical numbers.

The West End smash-hit and award-winning musical, Bonnie and Clyde is at His Majesty’s Theatre between April 9 and 13. Following the infamous duo’s story, the show offers a tale of love, adventure and crime.

Hitting Aberdeen a few weeks later is the Stock Aitken Waterman’s musical, I Should Be So Lucky.

The all-new British production – a story about family, friends and love – features songs from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and Banarama among others.

It will have audiences dancing in their chairs from April 30-May 4.

Tickets for the latest shows go on sale to APA Friends on May 31 and general sale on June 2. For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com