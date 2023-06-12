Elton John superfan bought a house and wrote a book during long wait for Aberdeen show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fans of Elton John have been waiting for his Aberdeen show since it was the first-ever act announced for The P&J Live when it opened in 2019.

For some fans, life has been moving at a fast pace during the show’s four-year-long buildup.

It was delayed by the pandemic and again after Sir Elton fell and required surgery to his hip.

Self-confessed Elton “diehard superfan” Cassie McGunnigle, 25, has managed to tick off quite a few life events during the wait.

She first bought the tickets as soon as they were available four years ago for her auntie Karen Sedgwick’s birthday present.

Wait for Elton John’s Aberdeen show ‘feels like an eternity’

“It was supposed to be two years later when we bought them, so already a wait but then Covid happened”, said Miss McGunnigle.

“It feels like an eternity.

“I can’t even remember what came first because there have been so many life events.”

Miss McGunnigle, who works as a fundraising manager for The Archie Foundation, also bought her first house with boyfriend Mark Innes in Cove during the long wait.

Their home is decorated with Elton John memorabilia and Miss McGunnigle even has a tattoo of the pop icon’s face on her upper leg.

Together they also bought a Jack Russell dog Luna to add to their family.

Book written to celebrate granda McGunnigle’s life

However, sadly not every member of the McGunnigle family survived the years since the ticket was booked.

Miss McGunnigle’s grandad Joe died in January 2020.

He had travelled the world as an ambassador for the Tartan Army for over 50 years and Miss McGunnigle decided to write a book detailing his adventures and the people he met over the years.

She revealed how her granda was invited into family homes for meals in Mexico and Japan, among other places, and how he distributed toys to children in some countries where poverty was rife.

‘I got tired of waiting’

But Miss McGunnigle admits that the wait for the Aberdeen show proved too difficult to manage.

Her boyfriend Mr Innes bought them second-row tickets to see Sir Elton in June 2022 at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

“I got tired of waiting”, said Miss McGunnigle.

“It was probably the best day of my life.

“It will be the exact same gig he will be doing in Aberdeen but I don’t care it was just absolutely awesome.”

‘I admire what Elton John stands for’

Miss McGunnigle is a fan of older music, especially the 70s and 80s, but said there is something about Elton’s music that “really resonates” with her.

“I couldn’t compare it to anything else”, she said.

“I think Bernie Taupin is just a lyrical genius – they are a dynamic duo.”

But Miss McGunnigle says it is not just his musical ability that she admires. After reading his book, she learned a lot about his life.

She said: “As a person, I really admire Elton John. I admire what he stands for and his charity work.

“He is pretty modern and he is not afraid to stand up for what’s right.”

Aberdeen gets ready for Elton John’s arrival

Sir Elton, 76, first performed in Aberdeen at the Music Hall on March 1 1972, but this week’s performances will be his last in the city.

The thought of sharing The P&J Live, the biggest indoor arena in Scotland, with almost 10,000 other screaming Elton fans is music to Miss McGunnigle’s ears.

She thinks the show is “very well deserved” for Aberdeen.

“The P&J Live is a cracking venue”, she said.

“I am delighted that Elton John will light it up in the best way possible.

“He might even get his photo taken at the new Aberdeen sign down at the Castlegate.”