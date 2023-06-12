Elton John superfan bought a house and wrote a book during long wait for Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment What's On

Elton John superfan bought a house and wrote a book during long wait for Aberdeen show

Elton John finally arrives in Aberdeen tomorrow after a four-year wait. We've been speaking to some fans about how life has changed during that time - including "diehard superfan" Cassie McGunnigle, who has ticked off quite a few milestone events - and written a book.

By Cameron Roy
Cassie McGunnigle has went on her own life journey while waiting for Elton John to dazzle Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Cassie McGunnigle has went on her own life journey while waiting for Elton John to dazzle Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Fans of Elton John have been waiting for his Aberdeen show since it was the first-ever act announced for The P&J Live when it opened in 2019.

For some fans, life has been moving at a fast pace during the show’s four-year-long buildup.

It was delayed by the pandemic and again after Sir Elton fell and required surgery to his hip.

Self-confessed Elton “diehard superfan” Cassie McGunnigle, 25, has managed to tick off quite a few life events during the wait.

She first bought the tickets as soon as they were available four years ago for her auntie Karen Sedgwick’s birthday present.

Cassie McGunnigle has a collection of Elton John memorabilia in her house. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Wait for Elton John’s Aberdeen show ‘feels like an eternity’

“It was supposed to be two years later when we bought them, so already a wait but then Covid happened”, said Miss McGunnigle.

“It feels like an eternity.

“I can’t even remember what came first because there have been so many life events.”

Miss McGunnigle, who works as a fundraising manager for The Archie Foundation, also bought her first house with boyfriend Mark Innes in Cove during the long wait.

Their home is decorated with Elton John memorabilia and Miss McGunnigle even has a tattoo of the pop icon’s face on her upper leg.

Miss McGunnigle’s Elton John tattoo was done in July 2020. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Together they also bought a Jack Russell dog Luna to add to their family.

Book written to celebrate granda McGunnigle’s life

However, sadly not every member of the McGunnigle family survived the years since the ticket was booked.

Miss McGunnigle’s grandad Joe died in January 2020.

Joe McGunnigle with his daughter, Karen, and granddaughter Cassie, in 2018. Image: Colin Rennie.

He had travelled the world as an ambassador for the Tartan Army for over 50 years and Miss McGunnigle decided to write a book detailing his adventures and the people he met over the years.

She revealed how her granda was invited into family homes for meals in Mexico and Japan, among other places, and how he distributed toys to children in some countries where poverty was rife.

‘I got tired of waiting’

But Miss McGunnigle admits that the wait for the Aberdeen show proved too difficult to manage.

Her boyfriend Mr Innes bought them second-row tickets to see Sir Elton in June 2022 at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

“I got tired of waiting”, said Miss McGunnigle.

Cassie McGunnigle with her dog Luna at home in Cove. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It was probably the best day of my life.

“It will be the exact same gig he will be doing in Aberdeen but I don’t care it was just absolutely awesome.”

‘I admire what Elton John stands for’

Miss McGunnigle is a fan of older music, especially the 70s and 80s, but said there is something about Elton’s music that “really resonates” with her.

“I couldn’t compare it to anything else”, she said.

“I think Bernie Taupin is just a lyrical genius – they are a dynamic duo.”

Cassie McGunnigle admires Elton John for more than just his music. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

But Miss McGunnigle says it is not just his musical ability that she admires. After reading his book, she learned a lot about his life.

She said: “As a person, I really admire Elton John. I admire what he stands for and his charity work.

“He is pretty modern and he is not afraid to stand up for what’s right.”

Elton John will be performing for the final time in Aberdeen, Image: Ben Gibson / HST Global Limited / Rocket Entertainment.

Aberdeen gets ready for Elton John’s arrival

Sir Elton, 76, first performed in Aberdeen at the Music Hall on March 1 1972, but this week’s performances will be his last in the city.

The thought of sharing The P&J Live, the biggest indoor arena in Scotland, with almost 10,000 other screaming Elton fans is music to Miss McGunnigle’s ears.

She thinks the show is “very well deserved” for Aberdeen.

“The P&J Live is a cracking venue”, she said.

“I am delighted that Elton John will light it up in the best way possible.

“He might even get his photo taken at the new Aberdeen sign down at the Castlegate.”

