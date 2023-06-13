Dive in! Macduff Marine Aquarium unveils new Moray Firth snorkel trail

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macduff Marine Aquarium will soon be revealing a new snorkel trail in the Moray Firth.

The self-led trail will be launched at an event on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

Officially titled Dive In, the event will be held at Macduff Marine Aquarium to inform people about water safety, beach litter and marine wildlife.

It will coincide with the Royal Life Saving Society UK’s Drowning Prevention Week.

The trail was designed by Macduff Marine Aquarium and East Grampian Coastal Partnership, who run the Turning the Plastic Tide project which tackles marine litter through organised beach clean-ups.

Since it opened in 1997, the aquarium has been allowing people to see local marine life in its 400,000 litre tank.

It aims to promote awareness, enjoyment and stewardship of the Moray Firth marine environment.

Trail is ‘fantastic way’ to explore Moray Firth

Marie Dare, learning officer at Macduff Marine Aquarium, said: “The aquarium showcases the diverse Moray Firth marine habitats and wildlife and the new trail is a fantastic way for people to get to know our coastal waters first-hand.

“We are very excited to be hosting the launch event at our Dive In Weekend.

“This event will feature some great opportunities to explore water safety through demos and talks, along with craft activities, the aquarium’s popular dive show and much more.”

Watch as The Press and Journal went behind the scenes at Macduff Marine Aquarium last year.

Where will the new Moray Firth snorkelling trails go?

The new Moray Firth snorkelling trails will cover a number of beginner and slightly advanced snorkelling zones.

This will include an “iconic” location in Portknockie overlooking Bow Fiddle Rock to Cullykhan Bay.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust also helped work on the new trail.

Elouise Cartner, living seas public engagement officer with the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “We have focussed on promoting accessible sites to enable more equal access to nature.”

The Scottish Wildlife Trust’s website has a section showing the best snorkelling spots and tips on how to be a responsible snorkeler.