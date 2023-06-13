Revealed: Costs of season tickets for Caley Thistle for the 2023/24 campaign

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle fans can snap up a saving on season-tickets as the Championship club makes a small increase in prices for the 2023/24 campaign.

Inverness CEO Scot Gardiner announced there would be a rise in the prices for the first time in more than six years as it faces financial challenges in order to remain competitive and in title contention.

Now the ticket prices have been confirmed by the Scottish Cup finalists, who lost 3-1 to Celtic on June 3.

The Caley Jags, who reportedly made more than £1million from their run to this year’s final, reported losses of more than £830,000 from the 12-month period ending on May 31, 2022.

ICT have teamed up with new ticketing website www.eticketing.co.uk – which is powered by Ticketmaster Sport – as briefs go on sale at 10am this Wednesday (June 14).

Our 2023/24 Season Tickets will be available in-store and online from 10am tomorrow morning Full Info 👉https://t.co/jLDiPkv2eD pic.twitter.com/VaBo0616sd — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 13, 2023

Existing season ticket holders will have their seats reserved as it stands, while tickets can also be bought from the Caledonian Stadium’s club shop on by calling 01463 222880 during office hours.

“Early bird” prices means fans will pay less than the full cost if they purchase their season tickets before 4pm on July 3.

Example of “early bird” prices are £342 for the Main Stand or £289 for the North Stand, compared to last year’s amounts of £311 and £263.

Loyalty prices, valid for anyone who had a season ticket in 2022-23, have also been released.

Examples here are £325 for the Main Stand and £275 for the North Stand, which last year cost £295 and £250.