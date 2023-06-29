Spectacular Circus Vegas offers low-price tickets for Highlanders despite rising costs to keep show on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectacular Circus Vegas offers low-price tickets for Highlanders despite rising costs to keep show on the road

The circus, which opens tonight in Inverness, say they want to keep live entertainment affordable despite their own cost pressures.

By Ross Hempseed
Some of the performers at Circus Vegas. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Some of the performers at Circus Vegas. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Circus Vegas, which has landed in Inverness, is determined to keep prices low to make the circus accessible to everyone during the cost-of-living crisis – even if it squeezes their margins tighter than ever.

The award-winning show features daring acts, including tightrope, high-wire, and acrobatic swing, while also featuring circus staples like a clown and showgirls.

The show runs for six days at the Caledonian Stadium, with tickets beginning at £10 to appeal to those eager to see a circus show for the first time.

It is the first circus show in Inverness since 2019, and the troupe are keen to impress with their skills, but there have been challenges due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Clown Edy Romero will be entertaining the 900-seat audience from tonight. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

General manager, David Fitzgerald, said the team were delighted to be back in Inverness after so many years.

 

“It’s great to have this type of live entertainment back in Inverness, we are really excited to be back in town.

Make the circus more affordable for everyone.

“Covid was hard for everybody and as a company overnight we were out of work, so the government decided to reduce the VAT rate to 5% for a period of time, then back up to 12% and then up to 20%.

“When that happened, we adjusted our prices to reflect that and pass on the savings to our customers.”

Acrobatic swing performer Hanna Oliynyk prepares to take off. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

However, Mr Fitzgerald says due to the cost-of-living crisis, there are additional costs, including fuel, travel and equipment.

He added: “We have adapted to the price squeeze by staying for longer in each town to help reduce the travelling costs, but on a week where we move to the next location we spend about £10,000 on diesel, add that to the cost of running the generators and climate control for the Big Top performances, we are looking at a combined cost of around £100,000 per month.”

‘It’s like one big family’

“I’ve always described circus as the ‘Theatre of the People’. This is probably most people’s first introduction to this kind of art form and we want to be accessible for all, so we have to keep our prices at an affordable level so people can feel they can come and see the circus.”

Veera Kaijanen, will perform her low-wire act even getting onto her tiptoes on the wire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Low-wire performer, Veera Kaijanen, was wowed by the Highlands after arriving in Inverness to perform in Circus Vegas.

She said: “It’s beautiful and it reminds me of my home country of Finland because it is up north and very similar with the nature, the temperature and the people as well.

“I am very happy on this tour, it’s like one big family. Because I am a freelancer and do a lot of shows in a year, it’s always a bit of a lottery with who you end up working with.

Also included in the show are a troupe of Showgirls in their extravagant costumes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“You don’t feel left alone, and especially in this tent and with this show I feel I can perform at my best.”

Ms Kaijanen is excited for the next stop on the tour, Aberdeen as her partner is from the Granite City and is looking forward to being shown around and meeting his family.

Circus Vegas opens tonight at 7pm at the Caledonian Stadium and runs until Tuesday before heading east to Aberdeen where it will run for 18 days.

