‘Perfect opportunity to showcase emerging artists’: Aberdeen to host charity music concert

The Granite City is getting ready to play host to an array of up and coming artists from across the north-east.

Honey Keenan, 22, is in the midst of planning Vibe Aid – a charity concert to raise money for MindtheMen and MND Scotland.

The event will not only raise cash for these two important causes, but provide a platform for emerging talent across the region.

Miss Keenan said: “After starting up my own music management company, I realised there was a lack of music events in Aberdeen, which is why I wanted to host one of my own.

“We thought it would be the perfect opportunity to put on a show for emerging artists in Aberdeen, while raising money for charities we love.”

‘Lack of music events in Aberdeen’

The event has been organised alongside Leif Coffield, who Miss Keenan manages at Hive Five Management.

Leif Coffield is an up and coming pop artist from Glasgow, who has been greatly welcomed by BBC introducing and Radio 1.

The emerging pop star has also been shortlisted for the 2023 Popjustice Twenty Quid Music Prize, alongside RAYE and Lewis Capaldi.

Miss Keenan added: “We chose to do these charities as Leif’s grandad sadly passed away from MND when he was four years old.”

Leif Coffield said: “Seeing first-hand the nature of a terminal, incurable, degenerative disease was too much for my young brain to comprehend.

“But, knowing now the incredible support that was provided by charities and the hospice he spent his last days in is assuring and heartwarming.”

Who is playing at the concert?

The pair have organised a fantastic line-up of artists to take centre stage at the event taking place at the OGV Podium in Aberdeen.

Guests can expect to see KEFFI who is a DJ gaining great traction from the likes of Carl Cox.

Ellen Bain, a singer from Aberdeen and JusHarry, a rapper from the north-east, who has gained support from BBC, Kiss and foundation FM.

The event is being hosted by TedX talker Eric Doyle.

There will be no tickets sold for the event as organisers are simply asking for a donation at the door.

However, Miss Keenan has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the cause. so far, £235 has been raised.

Miss Keenan concluded: “We are really looking forward to a good night highlighting emerging Scottish talent in Aberdeen, while supporting some great causes.”

Music will kick off at 6pm on August 11.