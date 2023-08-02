‘Perfect opportunity to showcase emerging artists’: Aberdeen to host charity music concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Perfect opportunity to showcase emerging artists’: Aberdeen to host charity music concert

A charity concert is poised to raise the roof at the OGV Podium in Aberdeen.

By Shanay Taylor
Leif Coffield to perform in charity gig. Image: Honey Keenan.
Leif Coffield to perform in charity gig. Image: Honey Keenan.

The Granite City is getting ready to play host to an array of up and coming artists from across the north-east.

Honey Keenan, 22, is in the midst of planning Vibe Aid – a charity concert to raise money for MindtheMen and MND Scotland.

The event will not only raise cash for these two important causes, but provide a platform for emerging talent across the region.

Miss Keenan said: “After starting up my own music management company, I realised there was a lack of music events in Aberdeen, which is why I wanted to host one of my own.

“We thought it would be the perfect opportunity to put on a show for emerging artists in Aberdeen, while raising money for charities we love.”

Honey Keenan started her own music management company in Aberdeen. Image: Honey Keenan.
Honey Keenan started her own music management company in Aberdeen. Image: Honey Keenan.

‘Lack of music events in Aberdeen’

The event has been organised alongside Leif Coffield, who Miss Keenan manages at Hive Five Management.

Leif Coffield is an up and coming pop artist from Glasgow, who has been greatly welcomed by BBC introducing and Radio 1.

The emerging pop star has also been shortlisted for the 2023 Popjustice Twenty Quid Music Prize, alongside RAYE and Lewis Capaldi.

Miss Keenan added: “We chose to do these charities as Leif’s grandad sadly passed away from MND when he was four years old.”

Leif Coffield said: “Seeing first-hand the nature of a terminal, incurable, degenerative disease was too much for my young brain to comprehend.

“But, knowing now the incredible support that was provided by charities and the hospice he spent his last days in is assuring and heartwarming.”

Honey Keenan to host charity gig alongside Leif Coffield. Image: Honey Keenan.
Honey Keenan to host charity gig alongside Leif Coffield. Image: Honey Keenan.

Who is playing at the concert?

The pair have organised a fantastic line-up of artists to take centre stage at the event taking place at the OGV Podium in Aberdeen.

Guests can expect to see KEFFI who is a DJ gaining great traction from the likes of Carl Cox.

Ellen Bain, a singer from Aberdeen and JusHarry, a rapper from the north-east, who has gained support from BBC, Kiss and foundation FM.

The event is being hosted by TedX talker Eric Doyle.

There will be no tickets sold for the event as organisers are simply asking for a donation at the door.

However, Miss Keenan has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the cause. so far, £235 has been raised. 

Miss Keenan concluded: “We are really looking forward to a good night highlighting emerging Scottish talent in Aberdeen, while supporting some great causes.”

Music will kick off at 6pm on August 11.

