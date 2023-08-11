Drunk man fined after staggered into road and threatening concerned motorists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk man fined after staggered into road and threatening concerned motorists

Richard Thomson was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he targeted drivers who stopped to check on his welfare, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who staggered onto a road and threatened concerned motorists was misusing drugs and alcohol at the time, a court has been told.

Richard Thomson was walking along the A95 towards Grantown on Spey when he stepped into traffic.

When drivers stopped to check on him he became “aggressive and confrontational”, telling one motorist “you are dead” and punching the wing mirror from another vehicle.

Thomson, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in relation to the incident on May 6 last year.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that the offence took place at around 10pm on Friday May 6 last year.

She said: “The accused had been heavily under the influence of alcohol and he was staggering in the middle of the road.”

Ms Ghafar said that several vehicles stopped out of concern for Thomson’s welfare and police received a number of calls

Motorist told: ‘You are dead’

One motorist asked Thomson if he was okay and was met with a threatening: “You are dead.”

Another member of the public went to speak to the accused after he had been forced to swerve in the road to avoid him, only to be accused of “trying to kill” Thomson.

“The witness explained he was just trying to help, at which point the accused then pushed the witness several times to the chest causing the witness to fall backwards on the road,” Ms Ghafar said.

Other witnesses shouted at Thomson to leave the man alone and he got to his feet and ran back to his vehicle.

Thomson then approached the car and struck the door before punching off a wing mirror with his fist.

After this he removed his belt, which he swung around as he walked along the road towards Grantown on Spey, trying to hit passing vehicles, connecting with one.

‘Intoxicated’ man was blocking traffic

Police dispatched to the scene found an intoxicated Thomson with a bloodied hand in the middle of the road blocking traffic.

He struggled violently with officers as they tried to arrest him, causing him to be restrained to the ground.

When cautioned and charged he replied: “F*** your charges.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Thomson, told the court that her client had been dealing with alcohol and substance misuse issues at the time of the offence as well as suffering from poor mental health.

“Mr Thomson recalls very little about the offence,” she said.

She said a pre-sentencing report detailed his shame and embarrassment at his behaviour and added: “He has worked very hard to improve since.”

Handing down a fine of £520, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Thomson, of Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey: “On the night in question you had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol and also illicit substances; you know that that has consequences.

“As a result, you behaved in the manner described.”

 

 

