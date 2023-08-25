Paul Smith to bring latest comedy show to P&J Live in Aberdeen

Paul Smith will be bringing his new blockbuster comedy production to Aberdeen next year.

He will bring his latest show, Pablo, to the P&J Live as part of his brand-new tour.

The funnyman’s latest gig is to be his biggest yet with audiences expected to be in hysterics from start to finish.

His latest show announcement for Aberdeen comes with a date already booked in for the Tivoli on November 8.

The Scouse comedian, who has a big following on TikTok, has taken Liverpool by storm with his quick wit leading him to be crowned Liverpool’s New Comedian of the Year.

He was also a finalist at The Leicester Comedian of the Year competition.

What can you expect from Paul Smith at P&J Live?

The Pablo comedy tour will feature Paul’s trademark audience interaction mixed in with hilarious true stories from his everyday life.

Audiences in Aberdeen are sure to be entertained through his real-life humour.

🔥 The face you pull when you see some of the venues on next years tour 😍 On sale 1st September at 10am ➡️ https://t.co/jJaqnYY4GB pic.twitter.com/maq7YTqGFP — Paul Smith (@paulisthejoker) August 23, 2023

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Scouse comedian, Paul Smith, to P&J Live next year!

“As a popular comedian on the rise in the comedy world, I’m certain he will have us in stitches with his real-life humour and quick wit audience interaction – you are in for a treat!”

Tickets for the show at P&J Live on August 23 next year go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 1 and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.