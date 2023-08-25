Paul Smith to bring latest comedy show to P&J Live in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Smith to bring latest comedy show to P&J Live in Aberdeen

The Scouse comedian will be bringing his latest show to the Granite City next year.

By Shanay Taylor
Paul Smith bringing comedy show to Aberdeen.
Paul Smith bringing comedy show to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.

Paul Smith will be bringing his new blockbuster comedy production to Aberdeen next year.

He will bring his latest show, Pablo, to the P&J Live as part of his brand-new tour.

The funnyman’s latest gig is to be his biggest yet with audiences expected to be in hysterics from start to finish.

His latest show announcement for Aberdeen comes with a date already booked in for the Tivoli on November 8.

The Scouse comedian, who has a big following on TikTok, has taken Liverpool by storm with his quick wit leading him to be crowned Liverpool’s New Comedian of the Year.

He was also a finalist at The Leicester Comedian of the Year competition.

What can you expect from Paul Smith at P&J Live?

The Pablo comedy tour will feature Paul’s trademark audience interaction mixed in with hilarious true stories from his everyday life.

Audiences in Aberdeen are sure to be entertained through his real-life humour.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Scouse comedian, Paul Smith, to P&J Live next year!

“As a popular comedian on the rise in the comedy world, I’m certain he will have us in stitches with his real-life humour and quick wit audience interaction – you are in for a treat!”

Tickets for the show at P&J Live on August 23 next year go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 1 and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website. 

