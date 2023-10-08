Hollywood star Alan Cumming delights Inverness restaurant owners with unexpected visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Hollywood star Alan Cumming delights Inverness restaurant owners with unexpected visit

The Scottish actor dined at a restaurant in Inverness.

By Shanay Taylor
Alan Cumming dined at an Inverness restaurant.
Alan Cumming pictured in Hou Hou Mei after dining at the Inverness restaurant. Image: Hou Hou Mei.

Hollywood megastar Alan Cumming has left restaurant owners delighted after dining at their eatery.

While being back in his home turf, the actor visited Hou Hou Mei in Inverness for a bite to eat with friends on Friday night.

Cumming, 58, is known for starring in blockbusters such as Spy Kids, Instinct, and more recently in a television series called The Traitors.

The Scottish actor often visits his home country.

It was just last year that he brought his brand new show Burn to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre and Eden Court in Inverness.

‘What a pleasure it was to have legendary Alan Cumming’

Owners at Hou Hou Mei took to social media to share their famous guest as they wrote:

“What a pleasure it was to have the legendary @alancummingreally & his friends join us for dinner last night.

“Thank you for dining at Hou Hou Mei.”

Hou Hou Mei restaurant.
Hou Hou Mei. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Fans of the restaurant were quick to comment on the star’s “good taste” as one person wrote “he clearly knows good food.”

Another reminisced on the actors childhood by writing: “Alan’s Granny lived in Inverness. He spent quite a bit of time here when he was growing up. He recalls walking over the Bouncy Bridge, which we know as The Greig St Bridge.”

Others shared how they “can’t wait” to visit the restaurant saying how “fab” the food and service are.

The actor visited Aberdeen last year

On a previous visit to Aberdeen, Cumming told the P&J how he “always loves travelling in Scotland.”

Burn marked the actor’s first professional return to Aberdeen in almost 15 years.

Alan Cumming at the re-opening of the Lemon Tree. Photo by Kath Flannery.

The last time he performed at His Majesty’s Theatre was back in 2008 when he toured with The Bacchae (an ancient Greek tragedy).

During his previous visit to the Granite City, the actor attended the official re-opening ceremony of The Lemon Tree.

Highland woman suing police for discrimination after job offer U-turn due to being on antidepressants

More from Inverness

Inverness Sheriff Court
Angry domestic abuser evaded doorbell camera to enter home uninvited
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer domestic abuser and cruel foster mum
Lee Sayers.
Drug dealer spared jail after court hears of new business 'buying and selling' something…
Police officer standing with man walking in the distance.
Man steals £400 of goods from HMV in Inverness as police launch appeal
Two Royal Mail workers sorting post in a sorting room.
'Breaking point': Royal Mail delivery offices in Highlands and Moray considering strikes as staff…
2
Heavy rain with man holding umbrella.
Amber weather warning in place as month's worth of rain to fall in a…
Laura Mackenzie standing.
Highland woman suing police for discrimination after job offer U-turn due to being on…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Samuel Bliss spat blood on police and claimed to have hepatitis Picture shows; Samuel Bliss, Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 11/10/2022
Sheriff says spitting at police officers is 'ongoing problem' as she jails one culprit
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Sex offender with sick images broke order to stay away from under 17s
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A proposal to build a raft of new homes in Inverness will be discussed by Highland councillors next week. Picture shows; Land between West Park Ave and Cypress Place, Inverness, designated for a housing project.. Inverness. Supplied by Google Date; 27/09/2023
Highland councillors approve plans for 165 new homes on the south side of Inverness