Hollywood star Alan Cumming delights Inverness restaurant owners with unexpected visit

Hollywood megastar Alan Cumming has left restaurant owners delighted after dining at their eatery.

While being back in his home turf, the actor visited Hou Hou Mei in Inverness for a bite to eat with friends on Friday night.

Cumming, 58, is known for starring in blockbusters such as Spy Kids, Instinct, and more recently in a television series called The Traitors.

The Scottish actor often visits his home country.

It was just last year that he brought his brand new show Burn to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre and Eden Court in Inverness.

‘What a pleasure it was to have legendary Alan Cumming’

Owners at Hou Hou Mei took to social media to share their famous guest as they wrote:

“What a pleasure it was to have the legendary @alancummingreally & his friends join us for dinner last night.

“Thank you for dining at Hou Hou Mei.”

Fans of the restaurant were quick to comment on the star’s “good taste” as one person wrote “he clearly knows good food.”

Another reminisced on the actors childhood by writing: “Alan’s Granny lived in Inverness. He spent quite a bit of time here when he was growing up. He recalls walking over the Bouncy Bridge, which we know as The Greig St Bridge.”

Others shared how they “can’t wait” to visit the restaurant saying how “fab” the food and service are.

The actor visited Aberdeen last year

On a previous visit to Aberdeen, Cumming told the P&J how he “always loves travelling in Scotland.”

Burn marked the actor’s first professional return to Aberdeen in almost 15 years.

The last time he performed at His Majesty’s Theatre was back in 2008 when he toured with The Bacchae (an ancient Greek tragedy).

During his previous visit to the Granite City, the actor attended the official re-opening ceremony of The Lemon Tree.