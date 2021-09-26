Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COP26: Farm levy bodies rally to bust livestock methane myths

By Gemma Mackie
September 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
The toolkit aims to bust myths about red meat production in the UK.
Farm levy bodies across the UK have produced a methane myth-busting toolkit for livestock farmers ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Scottish red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has produced the toolkit in association with its counterparts elsewhere in the UK – the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) in Wales – to arm farmers with responses to myths around methane emissions and other issues in UK agriculture.

The kit, which is free to download, includes facts, statistics, links to research, graphics, and information about promotional activities the three levy bodies will be running in the run-up to, and during, COP26 in November.

“With COP26 fast approaching, and the eyes of the world on Scotland, it is important that our industry comes together to present a united front which spreads the positive messages of our red meat industry,” said QMS director of marketing and communications, Lesley Cameron.

“Consumers are bombarded with messages around sustainability and farmers are in a unique position to help bust the myths surrounding red meat, particularly in relation to our production methods, as well as the role of red meat in a healthy diet.”

The kit aims to help farmers communicate the facts about red meat production with consumers.

HCC communications manager, Owen Roberts, said the resources provided in the toolkit would help people working in the red meat industry share the facts and news about the good work farmers are doing.

He added: “Our methods are a world away from the most environmentally-damaging examples sometimes highlighted in the media, and we have the resources – grass and rain – to lead the way in sustainable farming.

“We have a positive story to tell.”

Earlier this month farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) launched a social media campaign to highlight the work farmers are doing to cut their emissions, while QMS, NFUS and SAC Consulting announced plans to invite politicians to visit farms ahead of COP26.

The myth-busting toolkit for farmers can be downloaded from the QMS website at www.qmscotland.co.uk

