Take a look inside this resplendent rural home in Keith

With spectacular scenery, spacious accommodation and a thriving local community, this exceptional farmhouse is the epitome of resplendent rural living.

Magnificent Myreton, located between Keith and Cullen, will take your breath away as it has been beautifully renovated and extended to offer five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a range of modern and traditional farm buildings plus four grazing paddocks.

Home to Heather and Clive Streeter for the past 33 years, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as they look to downsize.

Rural lifestyle

Asked what first attracted the couple to the property, Heather said: “The peace and tranquility as well as easy transport to the local town and the rural lifestyle.”

Six years ago, the couple undertook a major renovation of the property.

“We totally renovated and modernised the house to provide comfortable, spacious accommodation including a downstairs bedroom and accessible bathroom and a state-of-the-art eco heating system,” said Heather.

“We’ve also resurfaced the close/courtyard to provide ample parking space.”

Best of both worlds

One of the key things about this home is the fact that it enjoys the best of both worlds as it is surrounded by spectacular countryside but is close to local amenities too.

“There’s a good sense of community in the local area and a good provision of independent small retailers in the local town, said Heather.

“We’ve also enjoyed the sense of space, the fact that the local primary and secondary schools are nearby and the appreciation of natural environment.”

Step inside

First impressions are great as the house is accessed from the courtyard through a boot room/utility room and from here a glazed door opens to a stunning kitchen with superb storage space, a Silestone work surface and various integrated appliances.

For those who prefer to have a bedroom on the ground floor, you’re in luck as there is a bright bedroom and a spacious bathroom on this level.

And whether you’re sitting down for a family meal or entertaining guests, the charming dining room with its wood-burning stove makes for the perfect setting.

Sit back and relax

Relaxing is an elegant affair in the living room where you can sit back and soak up the stunning views while the wood-burning stove keeps you cosy.

And with views over the surrounding countryside and doors out to the garden, the sun room is the ideal place to unwind with a good book and a cup of tea.

On the first floor, a half landing leads to a study and on to a superb craft room which could also be used as an additional bedroom.

From the main landing, doors lead to a shower room and two bedrooms, both with dormer windows.

Completing this level is an impressive sitting room where more breathtaking views can be enjoyed.

Take a look outside

Outside, warm summer evenings can be enjoyed over a glass of wine in the large garden which is part enclosed by a beech hedge and a fence.

At the back of the house, there is a substantial range of farm buildings including a traditional steading as well as a shed and a Dutch barn.

Land for grazing

And if you’re looking for grazing land then you’re spoilt for choice as Myreton extends to about 33.8 acres including seven acres of grazing land, divided between four separate paddocks, as well as over 20 acres of mature woodland with open ground.

Generates its own income

Not only does this property have plenty of land but it also generates an income as nearby there are 168 solar panels which generate about £9,000 every year, while the house is heated using an air source heat pump which brings in about £388 per quarter.

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to buyers, Heather replied: “A house that generates its own income from solar panels, the potential to use the accommodation/ outbuildings for a multitude of purposes and it’s a tax-efficient investment into woodland.”

Book a viewing

Myreton, Crossroads, Keith, is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. To book a viewing contact Galbraith on 01343 546362 or email elgin@galbraithgroup.com or for more information go to the website.