Ever thought about a home extension? Be inspired by these creative ideas, below, for transforming your garden and outdoor spaces, without even needing planning permission…

For the last five years, Outdoor Building Group has been transforming homes and gardens across Scotland with amazing extensions.

Most people want to build a garage or a full home extension, but there are many ways you can improve and extend your home with smart outdoor space makeovers, says OBG’s owner, architectural technician David Ferrie – and it costs less than you think.

No planning permission required

For just under £9,500 you can add a brand new room on to your home, thanks to this firm which has just launched a new display site in Deeside.

And the beauty of these outbuildings from Outdoor Building Group is – you don’t even need planning permission for one of them.

David explained: “Having to apply for planning permission from the local authority puts many people of extending their homes. But with the Outdoor Building Group, you can extend your home by 3m or 4m with the Kai modern home extension, without needing any legal go-ahead from your local planning department.

“The Kai Garden Rooms are the same quality as home extension, without the planning permission or costs.”

7 smart outdoor space makeovers

1) Man cave in the garden

A space for you to enjoy your own company or with friends, the man cave – complete with games room, integrated bar and chill out area – is every man’s dream. OBG can make this happen!

2) A private make-up studio

Who wouldn’t want their own beauty salon at home? A space to relax and pamper as you do your hair, makeup and nails. Some clients of OBG have done this while others have turned this idea into a business.

3) Personal home gym

No more gym contracts or shared equipment, you can kit out your garden room with your personalised fitness machines, and you don’t even need to travel far from home.

4) Art space

Clients of OBG, Mr and Mrs Halliday, opted to turn their garden room into an art studio with space for painting and creating. They are thoroughly enjoying their new garden room.

5) Home office in a garden room

One in seven of us are working from home now, are you one of them? If so, wouldn’t it be amazing to have your own home office – but not actually at home? A garden room from OBG is the answer as they can build you a place to work, that’s completely separate from the place you call home.

6) Entertainment room for children

Families want to keep their children safe, but give them their own space and privacy too. A new outbuilding could become the perfect entertainment room, chill out zone or play area for them or, for older children, a modern space to hang out with friends.

7) Granny flat

If you have an elderly parent living with you, or are considering moving them in to you home, why not consider Outdoor Building Group. The team can build them a self-contained flat so that they can continue to live independently.

If you have always wanted a garden room, let Outdoor Building Group make your dream come true – without planning permission and costing a lot less than you think.