SPONSORED: Aberdeenshire café unveils post-lockdown makeover

We are all giving ourselves that post-lockdown glow up and refresh. But one popular Aberdeenshire café hasn’t just reopened with a new look – they’ve also create more space for customers.

The Barn in Foveran has been a local must-visit for breakfast, lunch, coffee and cake since it opened in 2018. But with its new look (and extra, dog-friendly space) more people are discovering how great it is.

Dog friendly cafe space

For owner Chrissy Graham, husband Mark and daughter Georgia, The Barn has been a family business they work on together. Initially the space also held Chrissy’s spa and beauty therapy business, but as that’s expanded into its new location it allowed the café to add on.

Chrissy explained: “I was doing beauty therapy at home but then I moved into the spa, which worked well next to the café as you’d get clients in for coffee or food and their treatments.

“But with us now moving to Granite Spa, we had space where the therapy rooms were.

“During lockdown between January and April we transformed that area into a dog-friendly coffee lounge.”

Tasty food and drinks

The more casual lounge allows for people to relax and enjoy a coffee and one of the café’s “fine pieces” – all fresh and homemade by The Barn’s head baker – as well as for small groups getting together.

“You go through a short walkway to get to the coffee lounge, so it feels a bit more private and tucked away.”

It’s already proven a hit with customers, with many adding to the rafts of five star reviews The Barn has online.

“Before we would have to turn people away but this gives another option to people who don’t want a full meal.”

Feeling welcome

Above all, Chrissy and her family aim to create a space where everyone feels at home.

Chrissy said: “My husband and I are both Geordies so we want everyone to feel welcome and that there’s a friendly atmosphere.

“It sounds like a cliché but we really are one big family and we are lucky to have a team as passionate as we are.”

Comfort food

That welcoming feeling is also reflected in The Barn’s menu, which features some high quality comfort food and ‘old favourites’ done well, including afternoon tea.

“Our posh fish butty is definitely something that people keep coming back for. We get our fresh fish daily.”

She added: “I think after the second lockdown people have been craving good comfort food, which we have been doing for years. They also need that interaction they get at The Barn – all socially distant, of course!”

The Barn’s team of chefs can cook for many dietary requirements – just ask and they’ll help out.

The great outdoors

Outside, The Barn boasts not just seating but a play park for kids to enjoy.

The Barn also supports local creators, with retail space for small gifts and produce made in the area.

Find out more and book a table at The Barn website.