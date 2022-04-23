Six of the best coffee roasters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to help you brew the perfect cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle

Six of the best coffee roasters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to help you brew the perfect cup

By Andy Morton
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Shot of a hands holding freshly roasted coffee beans.
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire boasts a number of top-quality coffee roasters.

In the five years since developing a serious coffee habit, I have also acquired an unhealthy addiction to coffee-making gadgetry.

My kitchen overflows with grinders, gooseneck kettles, Aeropresses and other paraphernalia dedicated to making the perfect brew.

But despite all the toys, I know that the most important part of any cup of coffee remains the roasted beans.

Unfortunately, this is the one part I can’t do myself.

Luckily, these days, there are plenty of places to buy quality roasts.  And because some of them are in our own backyard, we’ve put together a list of Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire’s best coffee roasters.

Long Walk Coffee

Address: 74 High St, Banchory AB31 5SS

Colin Redman may already be the owner of the fantastic Bluebird Cafe in Banchory, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking bigger.

So, when he went for a long walk with a friend during lockdown, the pair hatched a plan for a new business.

That project – the aptly-named Long Walk Coffee – launched last year and now roasts once a week in Aberdeen.

Colin rests each roast for two weeks prior to sale, and the extra time really lets the beans settle.

I picked up a 250g bag of a Colombian Long Walk roast (£8) and was delighted with the jammy flavours and mellow brew.

Highly recommended.

A bag of coffee from Aberdeenshire's coffee roaster Long Walk Coffee.
Long Walk Coffee can be bought at the Birdhouse Cafe in Banchory.

MorningDog Coffee

Address: 9, Huntly Cottages, Huntly Pl, Aboyne AB34 5HD

In February 2019, Alan Watson bought a big red coffee roaster from Spain and set it up in his Aboyne garden shed.

Thus MorningDog Coffee – named after Alan’s dog Pepe – was born.

MorningDog sells a range of small-batch single-origin coffee beans starting from about £8.50 per 250g bag.

Available online or from local farmer’s markets attended by Alan, MorningDog Coffee is about a speciality as it gets in Aberdeenshire roasting.

MacBeans

Address: 2 Little Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JG

Long Walk and MorningDog may be relatively new, but coffee roasting in Aberdeenshire goes back some years.

And if you are looking for the best coffee roasters in Aberdeenshire, then you might want somewhere with experience.

MacBeans has been at it for more than 30 years and could be considered the granddaddy of the region’s modern coffee scene.

Housed on the corner of Back Wynd and Little Belmont St, the Aberdeen business has a wide range of quality roasts.

Owner Ian Cukrowski also offers a fine selection of teas.

Caber Coffee

Address: 614 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 7JQ

Caber is another stalwart of the Aberdeen roaster industry, and a key supplier of coffee and coffee equipment across the north and north-east.

The business also runs a barista school, so if you are looking to get into the trade it is a good place to start.

Roaring Stag Coffee Roasters

Address: Ballater Business Park, Craigview Rd, Ballater AB35 5PN

Beautiful river walks, soaring mountain scenery – Ballater has it all.

It also boasts a top-class coffee roaster in Roaring Stag, a husband-and-wife operation that makes a great selection of speciality roasts with solid local names such as Braveheart Roast and Cairngorm.

Prices start from about £7 per 250g bag, and they also do teas.

Figment Coffee

Address: 70 Countesswells Rd, Aberdeen AB15 7YJ

Figment operates out of a bright and airy coffee shop in Countesswells that serves as an excellent spot for lunch.

The coffee is great too, and I can personally vouch for the company’s decaffeinated blend.

But there is a wide selection of full-strength coffee on offer, including a roast of beans from Yunnan in southern China. The Gui Ben roast is on sale for £12 per 250g bag.

More from our food and drink team here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]