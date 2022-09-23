Highland routes in UK top 10 for EV charger provision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Highland routes in UK top 10 for EV charger provision

By Felicity Donohoe
September 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Kylesku Bridge spanning Loch a' Chàirn Bhàin in the Scottish Highlands and a landmark on the North Coast 500 tourist driving route. Pic by Shutterstock / Helen Hotson.
The Kylesku Bridge spanning Loch a' Chàirn Bhàin in the Scottish Highlands and a landmark on the North Coast 500 tourist driving route. Pic by Shutterstock / Helen Hotson.

Two Highland routes have featured in the top 10 UK areas that provide good charging options for scenic road trips, recent research shows.

The study, by Saga Car Insurance, analysed popular routes for day trips across the UK and Ireland, and features Ben Nevis to the Isle of Skye in seventh place, and the North Coast 500 in ninth place.

Saga assessed a range of factors such as distance, availability of charging points, and the number of charges needed per journey based on several EV models.

Ben Nevis route a ‘jaw-dropping’ trip

The Ben Nevis route was described as ‘jaw-dropping’, with drivers advised to take in the Glenfinnan Viaduct, Skye’s Fairy Pools and Skye’s is Neist Point – a spectacular lighthouse surrounded by high cliffs.

On the North Coast 500 drivers should expect rugged terrain, misty mountains and glorious sea views on the 338-mile recommended route, with stop-offs at Ullapool, Durness, John O’Groats and Dornoch. Visitors should take in Inverness Castle, dolphin watching on the Moray Forth and the sandy white beach of Achmelvich Bay, says the report.

Popular EV models used for the study included the Tesla 3, Kia e-Niro, Volkswagen ID.3, the Nissan Leaf and the Audi E-tron S.

Plans to expand EV charger provision

Supplied by Saga.

See the full list and analysis at Saga.co.uk

The NC500 regularly features among top European road trip destinations, last year coming 5th in a Honda survey ahead of the French Riviera, the Algarve and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Scotland leads charge on electric vehicles network

NC500 to feature in documentary

The NC500 is also set to feature in a Channel 4 documentary celebrating it as Britain’s Most Beautiful Road.

The series explores the 516-mile route which snakes along the rugged coastline of the Highlands, beginning in Inverness and travelling through the Black Isle and onwards up to Wick and Thurso, then across the west coast before cutting back to Inverness.

Tourists can take in attractions such as Beauly Priory, Smoo Cave, Corrieshalloch Gorge, the Whaligoe Steps and several whisky distilleries.

Generating significant revenue for local businesses dotted along the route, the NC500 is extremely popular with tourists and has experienced its busiest season yet as people take to the road to explore the northernmost coastline of the UK mainland.

Channel 4 senior commissioning editor Clemency Green said: “Britain’s Most Beautiful Road is a celebration of this popular route that traverses the wild and beautiful landscape of Scotland’s north coast.

“We hope viewers will enjoy learning more about the people, produce and history of the most beautiful locations on our doorstep.”

EV charging can cost almost 30% more than filling with petrol, study finds

Scotland’s top five motorcycle routes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
YL pets 2409 11 Pets From: Annalise Daughtrey Our boy, Benny, enjoying a walk on his holidays with his family, in Orkney. Benny lives with us on Skye. Annalise Daughtrey
Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region
0
Should we talk to kids about Family money problems?
Should we talk to kids about money problems?
0
Yvie and Ollie in the queue to pay their respects to the Queen
Yvie Burnett: I'm glad I queued 13 hours to pay respects to Queen
0
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev died in August.
George Mitchell: Was Mikhail Gorbachev the force for good we think he was?
0
Variety is the spice of life at Jaffs. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: Hit the road for a winning line-up at Jaffs in Dunecht
0
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 22.09.2022 URN: CR0038317 Food and drink story on PERK Coffee & Doughnuts launching an espresso martini bar in their cafe in Inverness. |Owner Nicole Mclennan is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Inverness doughnut shop launches new cafe by day, espresso martini bar by night business…
0
School children took part in a rally earlier this year, in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK. A similar act has already been passed in Scotland.
A whole new world: Why British Sign Language can open doors for everyone
0
North-east craftspeople are coming together through Shop Small Aberdeen. Picture from Shutterstock
Shop Small Aberdeen: Community at heart of north-east platform showcasing local business
0
Ultimate Lightweight Coat, £85, Joe Browns.
Lighter and brighter: Cute coats to see you through early autumn
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks