Highland routes in UK top 10 for EV charger provision

Two Highland routes have featured in the top 10 UK areas that provide good charging options for scenic road trips, recent research shows.

The study, by Saga Car Insurance, analysed popular routes for day trips across the UK and Ireland, and features Ben Nevis to the Isle of Skye in seventh place, and the North Coast 500 in ninth place.

Saga assessed a range of factors such as distance, availability of charging points, and the number of charges needed per journey based on several EV models.

Ben Nevis route a ‘jaw-dropping’ trip

The Ben Nevis route was described as ‘jaw-dropping’, with drivers advised to take in the Glenfinnan Viaduct, Skye’s Fairy Pools and Skye’s is Neist Point – a spectacular lighthouse surrounded by high cliffs.

On the North Coast 500 drivers should expect rugged terrain, misty mountains and glorious sea views on the 338-mile recommended route, with stop-offs at Ullapool, Durness, John O’Groats and Dornoch. Visitors should take in Inverness Castle, dolphin watching on the Moray Forth and the sandy white beach of Achmelvich Bay, says the report.

Popular EV models used for the study included the Tesla 3, Kia e-Niro, Volkswagen ID.3, the Nissan Leaf and the Audi E-tron S.

Plans to expand EV charger provision

The NC500 regularly features among top European road trip destinations, last year coming 5th in a Honda survey ahead of the French Riviera, the Algarve and the Wild Atlantic Way.

NC500 to feature in documentary

The NC500 is also set to feature in a Channel 4 documentary celebrating it as Britain’s Most Beautiful Road.

The series explores the 516-mile route which snakes along the rugged coastline of the Highlands, beginning in Inverness and travelling through the Black Isle and onwards up to Wick and Thurso, then across the west coast before cutting back to Inverness.

Tourists can take in attractions such as Beauly Priory, Smoo Cave, Corrieshalloch Gorge, the Whaligoe Steps and several whisky distilleries.

Generating significant revenue for local businesses dotted along the route, the NC500 is extremely popular with tourists and has experienced its busiest season yet as people take to the road to explore the northernmost coastline of the UK mainland.

Channel 4 senior commissioning editor Clemency Green said: “Britain’s Most Beautiful Road is a celebration of this popular route that traverses the wild and beautiful landscape of Scotland’s north coast.

“We hope viewers will enjoy learning more about the people, produce and history of the most beautiful locations on our doorstep.”