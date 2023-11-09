5 bathroom trends guaranteed to make a splash

Creating a serene, spa-like bathroom where you can wash your stress away is easier than you think, according to the experts.

But it’s not a makeover to be taken lightly.

From setting a budget to planning timescales, hiring a contractor, selecting fixtures and fittings, and the installation, the list of jobs to do is extensive.

Indeed, according to the latest bathroom trends report by home renovation and design platform Houzz, 51% of homeowners last renovated their bathroom more than 16 years ago – which just goes to show your project needs to be right on point.

Here, experts share the biggest bathroom trends that will still look good in years to come.

Natural textures

Using natural textures and handmade clay tiles can instantly update a tired looking bathroom.

Ellen Cumber, director at Golden Design, says: “We’ve definitely noticed clients moving away from classic fittings and fixtures; we’re currently designing bathrooms with a lot of natural textures and handmade elements – for example, rough plaster or tactile handmade clay tiles.

“The texture is what makes it feel fresh and current, rather than returning to the smooth faceless contemporary bathrooms of the Noughties.”

Standout showers

Showers seem to be the focus in many new bathrooms with many homeowners choosing to enlarge their shower substantially during renovations – often at the expense of the bath.

Indeed, Emma Merry, director at Emma Merry Styling, says a large walk-in shower has become a staple in modern family homes for many of her clients.

“The absence of a cumbersome bathtub saves space, making the bathroom feel more open and inviting,” says Emma.

“The sleek, contemporary look of a walk-in shower is also attractive to families seeking a modern aesthetic.”

The rise of the ‘spa-throom’

Over the past few years, homeowners have been turning their bathrooms into an at-home spa experience.

Taking inspiration from hotel bathrooms, Sara Ripamonti, co-founder of Aflux Designs, says the ‘spa-throom’ trend combines luxurious materials and elements to create a private sanctuary of your own.

“We’re working with clients to incorporate bespoke joinery either built into the wall – such as a hidden cabinet – or via a larger vanity unit to store their everyday toiletries,” says Sara.

“The result is a serene space, which feels relaxing.”

Stacked tiles

Vertically stacked subway-style tiles are also proving popular in bathrooms right now.

Caroline Nicholls, managing director at Slightly Quirky, says stacking tiles in this way works really well, as it can make the bathroom seem taller due to elongating the space, and draws the eyes upwards.

“It’s also a little more unexpected than the traditional brick formation, so can feel more contemporary,” suggests Caroline.

Light and bright

And finally, you can’t go wrong with neutral and white palettes for the bathroom.

Sara Ripamonti says the lighter colours mean you can add pops of colour elsewhere.

“Neutral colours such as white will always remain a popular choice as it helps reflect light around the room – and therefore makes the space feel bigger, as well as creating a sense of freshness and openness,” says Sara.