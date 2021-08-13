Afternoon of fun, friendship and fizz with familiar TV faces is heading for Aberdeen

Zoe Tyler, Carol McGriffin, Kate Thornton and Rustie Lee will bring their Lunch and Laughs Live! show to Aberdeen next month.

Locals will have a unique opportunity to meet some of the ladies who appeared in Loose Women, The X Factor, The Bill, Brookside and top West End shows.

Together, they promise to provide a great “lunchtime treat” for all attendees who can expect singing, comedy impressions, topical chat and cocktail making on Saturday September 4 at Ardoe House Hotel.

Event promises to be fantastic day out

Carol McGriffin, English radio and television broadcaster who appeared on Loose Women, said: “I’m so excited to be part of this cracking event. We are heading to some fantastic places all around the UK and with five Scottish tour dates, I know it’s going to be a lot of fun with loads of much-needed laughter.

“It’s been so long since we’ve all had a day out, so I know our audiences north of the border will be ready to let their hair down and get right involved.”

North-east fans will receive a glass of fizz on arrival and will be able to enjoy a tasty meal while being entertained by some of the best female UK TV personalities. They will also have a chance to ask questions as part of a Q&A session and they’ll receive a goody bag to take home at the end of the event too.

West End star behind upcoming event

Zoe Tyler, one of the producers and the star heading to Aberdeen, said: “I put the idea of a tour like Lunch and Laughs Live together a few years ago. I was thinking about what I love about a good day out. Laughing was at the top of my list and of course, being a performer, I love live entertainment coupled with a fab lunch and some fizz was important.

“So, I thought, well, why not put it all together in one show featuring lots of my friends? I did have to promise Carol that I wouldn’t be asking her to sing. Even as a vocal coach, I can’t work miracles!

“I have lots of history with some of the other ladies – from as far back as when I was 20 years old – so to share every weekend with a bunch of the best women I know is going to be just wonderful.”

Click here for more information and if you wish to book tickets.