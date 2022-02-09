‘It’s utter madness’: Independent business owners reveal why coffee prices in Aberdeen could rise by 50p a cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s utter madness’: Independent business owners reveal why coffee prices in Aberdeen could rise by 50p a cup

By Andy Morton
February 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen businessmen Findlay Leask, top right, and Craig Adam, bottom right, are facing rising coffee costs.
For many, a cup of coffee is an indispensable part of the day. But, faced with rising prices, coffee lovers may have to reconsider how much they are willing to pay for their daily caffeine fix.

Circumstances as varied as climate change and higher cardboard costs are conspiring to make coffee more expensive than it has ever been.

Prices in the north-east are to jump by as much as 50p a cup, according to local cafes and suppliers.

Meanwhile, higher bills on everything from gas to groceries will make people think harder about where they spend their hard-earned cash.

Anxious times

It’s a perfect storm that is giving some of the owners of coffee shops sleepless nights.

Including Craig Adam, the owner of Kilau Coffee which is located on High Street near the Aberdeen University campus in the city centre.

Adam believes that within the next year the price of a cup of coffee in Aberdeen will rise by 15-20%.

Craig Adam of Kilau Coffee.

This, he says, will add further pressure to a business already hit hard by lockdown and Covid-19.

“It’s probably the most anxious I’ve been,” said Craig.

“For almost two years, we’ve had all these unknowns. As we start to get back on our feet, prices start to increase. It’s been a challenging period.”

Craig isn’t the only one concerned about price hikes.

Findlay Leask, owner of Aberdeen coffee firm, Caber Coffee, which supplies roasted beans and other drinks-related items throughout the region, is certain prices will change in the coming weeks, if not sooner.

Findlay Leask of Caber Coffee.

“Price increases are inevitable at your favorite coffee shop in the coming weeks and months,” said Findlay.

The businessman fears that coffee as an “affordable treat” is under threat. But he urges people to support local coffee shops where they can “because they have been to hell and back over the past two years”.

Spiraling coffee prices

Why is coffee more expensive just now?

Prices for unroasted, raw coffee beans are at a seven-year high because of extreme weather in Brazil and other coffee-growing regions.

But that is only part of it.

Once collected, the beans make long journeys by boat, so have been hit by unprecedented increases in container ship costs.

According to Findlay, the cost of transporting a 400-ton container of beans from Colombia has jumped from US$800 to $20,000.

Costs continue to add up once the beans arrive.

Coffee prices are expected to increase.

Roasting the beans is also now more expensive because of the higher gas prices, and cardboard packing prices have jumped as paper becomes harder to get a hold of.

Even the foil used to keep packs of coffee fresh costs more than it did six months ago.

“The whole thing’s just going bad,” says Findlay.

“It’s utter madness.”

Even high street chains are affected. Pret A Manger, which has two outlets in Aberdeen, will raise the cost of its monthly coffee subscription from £20 to £25.

The company blamed higher milk and coffee bean costs, as well as higher staff wages.

Serious issues

But the biggest damage will be to independent coffee shops.

“People are just going to have to be aware that things that used to be always there may not always be there,” says Ian Cukrowski, who has run Aberdeen coffee roaster firm MacBeans for more than three decades.

“The supply issues are quite, quite serious.”

Costs associated with coffee making have continued to rise.

At Kilau, Adam is seeing basics such as milk become 15% more expensive than they were just six months ago.

Meanwhile, he is braced for the return of VAT. The tax was frozen at 5% for hospitality venues during the coronavirus lockdown but is set to rise to its pre-pandemic level of 20% from April.

“You don’t want to be too negative all the time,” he says. “But it is difficult to see many bright spots at the moment.”

