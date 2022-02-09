Readers React: Mask standstill sparks more frustration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Should the rules allow secondary students to choose for themselves whether to wear a face mask in school?

After we reported another delay in changes to the face mask mandate in schools, dozens of readers took to their keyboards to share their thoughts.

Some of you supported the cautious approach, in line with statistics that the case rate among children aged 15-24 rose by 50% this week.

But others said that it isn’t fair to students to have a mandate while the general public has a different set of rules.

And some acknowledged that the situation is difficult because young people don’t have as much of a choice as adults.

Should the masks be optional for students?

A Facebook user named Kayleigh Rachael Wallace suggested students be allowed to choose whether or not to wear a mask.

“There are plenty instances where they would be better worn where it isn’t mandatory so why should the bairns suffer?”

User Stewart Green pointed out that students are in a controlled environment that doesn’t leave room for choice on the matter.

“Gotta feel for the kids. Adults have a choice. Whether they think they do or not no one is gonna make you.

“Whereas the kids are nipped all day every day to wear the bloody things.”

In her Covid-19 update on Tuesday afternoon, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recognised the difference between pupils and adults.

She said that adults can choose whether or not to go to football matches, pubs or other events where people might remove their masks. But students have no choice but to go to school.

Removing the mandate could have a negative impact on student who feel safer with a mask, she said.

‘Kids need a break’

Another user, Louise Marshall, pointed out that case rates among primary-aged children were up early in 2022. Primary pupils don’t need to wear masks in class.

But Andrea Greenwood said that the rule only adds stress to students.

“Everyone in the pubs over the weekend enjoying the rugby jumping about no masks anywhere.

“My point was secondary school kids need a break they’ve been vaccinated, got exams coming up, lack of in-person education – they need a break.”

No changes likely before February holidays

Most schools will go on holiday for a few days in the next few weeks.

The Scottish Government’s special education advisory subgroup met on Tuesday, and another group of education leaders meets this Thursday.

There is still time before the First Minister’s next update to tell us what you think the government should do about face mask rule in schools.

