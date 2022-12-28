10 of the best restaurants, cafes and bars which opened in the Inverness area in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10 of the best restaurants, cafes and bars which opened in the Inverness area in 2022

By Karla Sinclair
December 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 3:04 pm
Karen and JP, of Hou Hou Mei. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Karen and JP, of Hou Hou Mei. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The past 12 months have introduced colossal challenges to the food and drink industry across the north and further afield.

The cost of living crisis, rising operational costs, staff shortages. The list goes on.

But 2022 has also seen us welcome a line-up of impressive businesses to the sector, serving everything from tasty home bakes, vegan dishes, and Mediterranean and Indian cuisine to modern and classic cocktails.

We have collated a list of the top restaurant and cafe openings in Inverness and the surrounding areas in the past year – with a bakery, cocktail bar, pub, and more in the mix as well.

Jimmy Badgers

Jimmy Badgers opened its doors to customers earlier this year in May – to the delight of cocktail fans in the city.

The venue, located on Church Street, is primarily a gin and fizz bar with an extensive list of classic and modern cocktails which have been carefully curated by the resident, expert mixologists.

Bar manager Ruairidh Ross, formerly of Johnny Foxes, on Bank Street, heads the team.

Address: 25 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1DY

Jimmy Badgers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Hou Hou Mei

Since opening in June, newcomer to the Inverness food and drink team Hou Hou Mei has received a very warm welcome from locals as well as a rave review from us here at The Press and Journal.

Based on Tomnahurich Street, don’t let its location fool you. This is top-quality food that is carefully plated to present some of the best-looking dishes in the city.

Address: 18 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, IV3 5DD

Hou Hou Mei offers top-class Chinese cuisine in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Highland Cake Fairy

Another establishment that opened in June was The Highland Cake Fairy in Inverness.

With entrepreneur Lindsey Russell behind the venue, it is a must-visit if you love any sort of baked goods.

From cupcakes to brownies – and not to forget cookies, cake pots, fudge, cheesecakes, cake bombs, and cookie dough – those with a sweet tooth will not be disappointed.

Address: 17 Huntly Street, Inverness, IV3 5PS

Cupcakes available at The Highland Cake Fairy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Drumnadonuts

If you’re looking for some of the best doughnuts in Drumnadrochit and the surrounding area, then look no further than Drumnadonuts.

Not only are these beauties made fresh, but they taste delicious too, and have already been spotted on a number of local food Instagrammers’ feeds.

Angie Grieve, the owner of the Kilmore Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast, started the business and says she has been busy dishing out boxes ever since she opened in July.

Address: Kilmore Farmhouse, Kilmore Road, Kilmore, Drumnadrochit, IV63 6UF

Angie Grieve started Drumnadonuts after her husband noticed the popularity of the sugary hoops at a local fair. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

Aberdeenshire’s biggest dessert parlour chain Shakes ‘n’ Cakes staked its first claim to the Highlands with the launch of an Inverness shop in September.

The shop is the fifth Shakes ‘n’ Cakes store, joining two in Aberdeen and one each in Banchory and Ellon.

The branches sell a wide selection of sundaes, milkshakes, hot cookie dough, waffles, ice cream, and other sweet treats.

Address: Unit 1 Culduthel Mains Avenue, Culduthel, Inverness, IV2 6JG

Haroon Ahmed, left, and business partner Bobby Malik at the launch of Shakes ‘n’ Cakes Inverness in September. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Salt N Fire

Vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, run by Anthony Khoury and Lara Elsayed, opened its doors in Inverness’ Victorian Market in November.

The menu is split into six sections named Pots of Joy, Soulful Bowls, You’re a Handful, That’s a Wrap, Locked N Loaded, and Wontons.

Dish prices range from £3 to £12 and can be enjoyed in the food hall’s seating area or outwith the premises.

Address: The Victorian Market, Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1AN

A poke bowl from Salt N Fire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ness Side Catering

The owners of Ness Side Catering went from trailer to kitchen earl December as they took up residence in two Inverness locations.

Fans of the food firm can now enjoy its tasty grub at MacGregor’s on Academy Street. And not only that, but the team is also catering weddings at Bogbain Farm.

Ness Side Catering is known for its hearty street food offering. Burgers, loaded fries, and wraps, as well as brunch and seafood dishes are among the options.

Address: 113 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LX

Mussels cooked in cider and sausage with mashed potato – one of the dishes available at MacGregor’s. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Charcoal

Aviemore welcomed Charcoal – a fusion restaurant serving Mediterranean and Indian cuisine – to the local food and drink scene just weeks ago.

The building is connected to the railway, so customers have access to the platform and can view trains passing by from inside the restaurant.

Menu items include chicken shish, lamb shish, seabass, chickpea casserole, chicken tikka masala, penne masala, a vegetarian burger, and fish and chips.

Address: Station Square, Grampian Road, Aviemore, PH22 1PD

Menu items available at Charcoal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Sushi Inverness

Sushi Inverness opened its hatches on Friday December 9 after its directors spent the month of November fitting out their designated unit in the Victorian Market.

It is run by a trio of directors – Aldona Fryc, her partner Kamil Luczak, and her daughter Barbara. And business has proved hectic as foodies continue to descend on the new-look market to get their sushi fix.

Address: The Victorian Market, Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1AN

Kamil Luczak with his partner Aldona Fryc, of Sushi Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Imperial

Originally known as Bar One, The Imperial welcomed its first customers on Friday December 16 after undergoing a substantial rebrand.

It is designed to be a traditional, local Scottish pub that will screen a variety of sports across its 11 TVs. It will also host quizzes, DJ nights, karaoke events, and live music.

Address: 1 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1JN

Inside Inverness’ latest sports pub, The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

