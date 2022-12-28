10 of the best restaurants, cafes and bars which opened in the Inverness area in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The past 12 months have introduced colossal challenges to the food and drink industry across the north and further afield.

The cost of living crisis, rising operational costs, staff shortages. The list goes on.

But 2022 has also seen us welcome a line-up of impressive businesses to the sector, serving everything from tasty home bakes, vegan dishes, and Mediterranean and Indian cuisine to modern and classic cocktails.

We have collated a list of the top restaurant and cafe openings in Inverness and the surrounding areas in the past year – with a bakery, cocktail bar, pub, and more in the mix as well.

Jimmy Badgers

Jimmy Badgers opened its doors to customers earlier this year in May – to the delight of cocktail fans in the city.

The venue, located on Church Street, is primarily a gin and fizz bar with an extensive list of classic and modern cocktails which have been carefully curated by the resident, expert mixologists.

Bar manager Ruairidh Ross, formerly of Johnny Foxes, on Bank Street, heads the team.

Address: 25 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1DY

Hou Hou Mei

Since opening in June, newcomer to the Inverness food and drink team Hou Hou Mei has received a very warm welcome from locals as well as a rave review from us here at The Press and Journal.

Based on Tomnahurich Street, don’t let its location fool you. This is top-quality food that is carefully plated to present some of the best-looking dishes in the city.

Address: 18 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, IV3 5DD

The Highland Cake Fairy

Another establishment that opened in June was The Highland Cake Fairy in Inverness.

With entrepreneur Lindsey Russell behind the venue, it is a must-visit if you love any sort of baked goods.

From cupcakes to brownies – and not to forget cookies, cake pots, fudge, cheesecakes, cake bombs, and cookie dough – those with a sweet tooth will not be disappointed.

Address: 17 Huntly Street, Inverness, IV3 5PS

Drumnadonuts

If you’re looking for some of the best doughnuts in Drumnadrochit and the surrounding area, then look no further than Drumnadonuts.

Not only are these beauties made fresh, but they taste delicious too, and have already been spotted on a number of local food Instagrammers’ feeds.

Angie Grieve, the owner of the Kilmore Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast, started the business and says she has been busy dishing out boxes ever since she opened in July.

Address: Kilmore Farmhouse, Kilmore Road, Kilmore, Drumnadrochit, IV63 6UF

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

Aberdeenshire’s biggest dessert parlour chain Shakes ‘n’ Cakes staked its first claim to the Highlands with the launch of an Inverness shop in September.

The shop is the fifth Shakes ‘n’ Cakes store, joining two in Aberdeen and one each in Banchory and Ellon.

The branches sell a wide selection of sundaes, milkshakes, hot cookie dough, waffles, ice cream, and other sweet treats.

Address: Unit 1 Culduthel Mains Avenue, Culduthel, Inverness, IV2 6JG

Salt N Fire

Vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, run by Anthony Khoury and Lara Elsayed, opened its doors in Inverness’ Victorian Market in November.

The menu is split into six sections named Pots of Joy, Soulful Bowls, You’re a Handful, That’s a Wrap, Locked N Loaded, and Wontons.

Dish prices range from £3 to £12 and can be enjoyed in the food hall’s seating area or outwith the premises.

Address: The Victorian Market, Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1AN

Ness Side Catering

The owners of Ness Side Catering went from trailer to kitchen earl December as they took up residence in two Inverness locations.

Fans of the food firm can now enjoy its tasty grub at MacGregor’s on Academy Street. And not only that, but the team is also catering weddings at Bogbain Farm.

Ness Side Catering is known for its hearty street food offering. Burgers, loaded fries, and wraps, as well as brunch and seafood dishes are among the options.

Address: 113 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LX

Charcoal

Aviemore welcomed Charcoal – a fusion restaurant serving Mediterranean and Indian cuisine – to the local food and drink scene just weeks ago.

The building is connected to the railway, so customers have access to the platform and can view trains passing by from inside the restaurant.

Menu items include chicken shish, lamb shish, seabass, chickpea casserole, chicken tikka masala, penne masala, a vegetarian burger, and fish and chips.

Address: Station Square, Grampian Road, Aviemore, PH22 1PD

Sushi Inverness

Sushi Inverness opened its hatches on Friday December 9 after its directors spent the month of November fitting out their designated unit in the Victorian Market.

It is run by a trio of directors – Aldona Fryc, her partner Kamil Luczak, and her daughter Barbara. And business has proved hectic as foodies continue to descend on the new-look market to get their sushi fix.

Address: The Victorian Market, Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1AN

The Imperial

Originally known as Bar One, The Imperial welcomed its first customers on Friday December 16 after undergoing a substantial rebrand.

It is designed to be a traditional, local Scottish pub that will screen a variety of sports across its 11 TVs. It will also host quizzes, DJ nights, karaoke events, and live music.

Address: 1 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1JN