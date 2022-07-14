Get the right answers with our guide to Aberdeen’s best pub quizzes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen is home to some very smart people, but do they have what it takes to prevail on the city’s vibrant pub quiz scene?

It’s all very well being a leading figure in the oil and gas industry, or a tenured professor at a city university.

But that’s all for nothing if you don’t know what English county Melton Mowbray pork pies are made in or which wife Henry VIII beheaded last.

(Leicestershire and Catherine Howard, but you knew that already, right?)

So in an act of public service to Aberdeen brainiacs, we have devised a list of the city’s best pub quizzes.

Finally, a chance to sharpen those wits and achieve something of note in your life.

Address: 13 N Silver St, AB10 1RJ

The Globe, as it’s known, has one of the best quizzes in the city.

That’s largely down to quiz host Gemma, who comes up with all of the questions and runs the show with flair and aplomb.

And I’m not just saying that because I once won Gemma’s Strike It Lucky-style end game, therefore finishing the night in profit. No, the quiz stands on its own as a fun night out for everyone.

Held every Monday at 7.30pm, the Globe’s quiz is just £1 to enter. Don’t miss the free buffet at half time.

Quiz host Craig injects much fun into the Northern Bar’s quiz, held every Tuesday from 7.30pm.

The questions in this George Street boozer are part of Exclusive Entertainment’s quiz empire in the north-east. The company also provides quizzes for The Bieldside Inn, the Queen Vic and a few other Aberdeen pubs.

This means you can be sure of a certain standard at the above bars. And – when helmed by quiz aficionados like Craig – there is a lot of fun to be had.

Exclusive’s bonus end game also promises players a large cash prize. But be warned – it is tricky to win, and doesn’t rely too much on the brain cells.

Address: Little Belmont St, AB10 1JG

The quiz at Ma Cameron’s also has an energetic host – perhaps too energetic for some.

But the questions are considered and come with an obvious passion for the game.

The pub itself is a great place for quizzing; lots of little nooks where you can confer with your teammates without worrying if the team next to you can hear your answers.

Get your heads down every Monday from 8.30pm.

Address: Belmont St, AB10 1JH

Slain’s may hark to the Victorian age with its Dracula-themed interior, but its quiz is squarely in the modern age.

Contestants log in to the interactive quiz through their mobile phones, with all questions answered at the touch of a button.

The evening is not entirely digital. Real live hosts Thijs and Brodie are on hand to inject some analogue life into proceedings.

Held on Wednesdays from 9pm to about 11pm, the quiz at Slains is £1 to enter with a £50 prize for first place.

Address: 500 King St, AB24 5ST

Gemma from The Globe also runs the quiz at this student favourite.

This edition is a rare weekend-held quiz, but as it’s Sunday night you can’t go too hard on the brain-boosting doubles without jeopardising the following week of work or study.

Kicks off at 8pm, with cash prizes, beer and bar tabs up for grabs.

Address: Schoolhill, AB10 1JT

Another mobile-phone-based event, the quiz at Triplekirks is completely free to enter and dangles a first prize of £50 to draw the punters in.

Held every Monday, with participants invited to take their seats around 7.30pm in preparation for a serious night of quizzing.

This is just a taste of the many excellent quiz nights on offer in Aberdeen.

If you have your own favourite, let us know in the comments below and we will try to check it out.