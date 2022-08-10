Japanese and Korean restaurant Seoul opens in Aberdeen with promise of double the flavour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japanese and Korean restaurant Seoul opens in Aberdeen with promise of double the flavour

By Andy Morton
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Seoul manager Vincent Ho, left, and owner Andy Chen say they are bringing quality East Asian food at affordable prices to Aberdeen.

A new Asian restaurant in Aberdeen wants to put a lot on your plate.

Seoul, which opened on Crown Street late last month, doubles as both a Japanese and Korean restaurant.

It offers diners everything from sushi to hotpot and wasabi to kimchi.

The owners say they want to fill a gap in Aberdeen’s food scene for quality East Asian food at affordable prices.

Seoul on Crown Street is the latest entry to Aberdeen’s Asian food scene.

But before you dive in and book a table, there is one caveat.

Anyone keen to get stuck into Seoul’s Korean food will have to wait a few days. The Korean barbecues and hotpot will remain unused until the restaurant’s Korean chef turns up next week.

For now, Seoul will be busy serving up fresh sushi using local fish as well as a range of Japanese noodle and rice dishes starting from around £10.

Manager Vincent Ho promises better quality than in Aberdeen’s many chain Asian restaurants. Seoul even has its own sushi chef, on hand to rustle up dishes on the spot.

Seoul’s Japanese menu includes wok-fried noodle dishes.
Sushi at Seoul is made fresh on the premises.

“Before setting up Seoul we tried out the sushi in these chain restaurants,” says Ho, who is originally from Malaysia and was brought up from Newcastle by Seoul’s owners to run the restaurant.

“Their sushi is fine, but we wanted to bring something fresh and handmade, not something that is made from frozen. We wanted to give people something different.”

Go to town on Seoul’s Korean dishes

Once Seoul’s Korean menu is up and running, diners will be able to order the barbecued and grilled meats the country is famed for.

Vincent promises table-top Korean hotpots and grills that can cook meats and vegetables, all with a side order of Korea’s world-famous kimchi.

Diners can enjoy Seoul’s Japanese menu until its Korean dishes start later this month.
Seoul has a wide range of mouth-watering food on offer.

The Korean menu is designed to appeal to Aberdeen diners who prefer cooked meats over Japanese-style sushi. Indeed, Vincent says the original idea for Seoul was to run it as just a Korean restaurant.

However, owner Andy Chen, who has a Chinese restaurant in Peterculter, decided to expand the offering to give people more choice. It helps that Andy is a trained Japanese sushi chef, keen to practise his skills.

What to eat at new Aberdeen restaurant Seoul

So what does Vincent recommend to people coming to Seoul for the first time?

His top pick is the grilled Japanese eel with a soy-based sauce called unagi, which is on the menu for £13.90 including rice.

“It’s really lovely,” says Vincent, adding that most diners coming to the restaurant order the dish.

Get your hands on some sushi at Seoul.

“Everyone tells me that it tastes great, and at a reasonable price compared to other places in town.”

Seoul has some sharing dishes, so the restaurant is great to visit with as many friends as possible. This way, everyone can taste a range of dishes while sharing the cost.

Seoul has sharing dishes and ones suitable for one person.

And Vincent is confident the restaurant is a great place for people looking to eat proper East Asian food for the first time.

“People who haven’t tried Japanese or Korean food, they should come to our shop,” he says. “That’s what we want.”

Seoul is at 13 Crown Street, Aberdeen. The restaurant is open every day from 12pm to 2.30pm and from 5pm to 10pm. Orders can be made from Seoul’s website and must be picked up from the restaurant.

