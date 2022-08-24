Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget

By Karla Sinclair
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.

You may find yourself falling into one, two or all of the following scenarios due to the cost of living crisis.

  1. A dinner outing has been planned for weeks with your close friends. The date has arrived on the calendar and it is one you have been dreading since securing the plans – not because of the catch-up, but due to the high dish prices at the chosen restaurant. You feel as though you have no other choice but to cancel.
  2. You are out with your kids, whether it be at the supermarket, an activities centre, or an event. Food and drink have to be involved in one way or another, but when your little ones pick up a pricey branded product to feast on, you dismiss their requests.
  3. It’s been a long, challenging week and all you and your significant other want to do is whip up a tasty meal to enjoy at home. You head to your nearest superstore and browse the aisles, but the cost of your basket’s contents is staggering. The pair of you settle for soup and a sandwich – a tasty combination, but nothing close to what your taste buds were after.
Shoppers are looking for savvy deals in stores now more than ever.

The rising cost of living has had many of us facing obstacles, some more than others.

But making small changes to your daily/weekly routine may mean that you don’t have to sacrifice those exciting restaurant visits, homemade meals and treating your kids.

With the help of some of our Press and Journal readers, we have pulled together a list of tips and advice on how to save some pennies on, you guessed it, food and drink.

They are also very much focused on how to do this whilst being conscious of your health.

If you have any more suggestions on how we can eat healthier on a budget, let us know in the comments section at the bottom of this article

Prepare meals in bulk

Preparing your meals in bulk has a multitude of benefits.

It not only saves time on what to cook every night, but it allows you to better manage your portion sizes, create a better relationship with food and increase your confidence in the kitchen.

You’ll also save money as buying food in bulk is less expensive and anything that is left over can be frozen.

Kyle Jackson and Graham Mitchell, both from Aberdeen, recommended this, saying that anything from soups to sauces and ragu to stews can be made in bulk.

“Get into a routine, meal prep your breakfast if you’re on the go, make things that require no or very little cooking (like overnight oats), or buy pots of porridge to take with you,” said Kyle.

Jenna Urquhart, Amity Fish Company’s digital content creator, agreed that buying and preparing meals in bulk is an easy way to save money.

Preparing meals in bulk has a number of benefits. And anything that isn’t eaten can be frozen and enjoyed at a later date.

Meal plan

Meal planning has near identical perks to preparing meals in bulk, although this time around, they usually change daily.

This means you can enjoy more variety throughout the week.

Pitmedden local Susan Smith meal plans with Sugar Pink Food: Slimming Recipes by Latoyah, opting for click and collect or delivery and only ordering what she needs.

Some examples of recipes include tiramisu overnight oats, banoffee Weetabix, sushi roll in a bowl, chicken and bacon ranch potato salad, cheesy hashbrown waffles, and more.

Amity Fish Company offers a range of ready-to-eat meals, too, which require no cooking or heat.

Peterhead Seafood Festival
Graham Singer selling seafood at Jimmy Buchan’s Amity Fish Company stall at a previous Peterhead Seafood Festival.

Avoid wasting food

Reducing food waste has never been more important – and one way to do this is by moving a number of your essential food items into the fridge.

The following products have been recommended by Rafaelle Rochira, refrigeration category manager at home appliance brand Hotpoint, to shift to the fridge.

  • Eggs: For optimum quality and safety, eggs should be kept at a steady temperature below 20C.
  • Avocados: They should be stored in a cool, dark space at around 20C and once ripe, uncut avocados can be stored in the refrigerator, unpeeled, for up to one or two weeks.
  • Bananas: Refrigerating unripe bananas will stop the ripening process and prevent the peel turning black.
Avocados are among the list of food items that can last longer when stored in the fridge.

Supporting local

Supporting local businesses is something that has been drilled into our minds in recent years, primarily due to the pandemic.

However, there is a stigma that these businesses are far more expensive than a visit to the supermarket, which isn’t always the case.

Farm to Table, co-owned by Fiona Gammie, is a prime example of this.

Fiona said: “We grow a lot of our own veg and, although the input costs have gone up this year, we haven’t increased our prices.

“Our homegrown salad tatties are the same price now as they were in 2018. They will go down in price once we can harvest in bulk come late September or October.”

Farm to Table also offers ‘hero’ baskets on a daily basis to customers. They feature everything from peas, purple cauliflower, beetroot, strawberries, carrots, lemons, garlic, spring onions, aubergine, kale and potatoes.

Fiona Gammie of Westerton Farmers.

“This means as a business we have less waste and our customers are getting a bargain too,” Fiona added.

“It’s allowing people access to super affordable fresh veg and fruit which often get left out of discount bins because they need the fridge etc.”

Amity Fish Company, based in Peterhead, also offers a line-up of impressive deals which are perfect for those conscious of the rising cost of living.

This includes its selection of fish boxes that can be delivered straight to your door.

A skipper saver box includes more than 20 portions of seafood for £30. If you were to buy the contents individually, it would cost you £9.95 more.

Haddock breaded pieces – sold in a 400g pack containing three portions, costing £3.95, luxury cod dogs – sold in packs of six for £4.95 or boxes of 24 for £17.95, and two breaded haddocks – available for less than £4 – are among the offering, too.

Jenna said: “All of the above can be cooked straight from frozen in less than 20 minutes and contains delicious, nutritious Scottish seafood – allowing customers to eat well for less.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The tasty macaroni with spinach and salmon dish.
Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Too Good To Go: Should you consider reserving a £3 mystery bag from Charles…
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
Tahini cinnamon swirls.
Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Chippie or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Restaurant review: Singing the praises of The Old Kirk Bistro in Aberdeenshire
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
6 of the best farm shops to pick up local produce in Aberdeenshire
0

More from Press and Journal

Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?
Aiming to eat healthier but you're on a budget? We've got you covered.
Woman falsely accused man of rape in 'act of revenge' after he showed more…
mark james scott the game
Mark James Scott, one half of north-east hip hop duo SHY & DRS, on…
0