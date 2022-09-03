Forget the lycra – as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it’s the coffee and cake you’ll crave at new breed of bike cafes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Forget the lycra – as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it’s the coffee and cake you’ll crave at new breed of bike cafes

By Andy Morton
September 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 3, 2022, 10:34 am
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.

This Sunday, some the world’s top male cycling talent will line up on Aberdeen’s Union Street for the start of the 2022 Tour of Britain.

It is a prestigious occasion; Aberdeen has hosted the event before but never the opening stage – or Grand Depart as it’s known in the francophone circles of road biking.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, so as a keen cyclist I’ll be there to watch the riders roll across the start line opposite HMV.

Not that I’d want to take part; I couldn’t manage the 112 miles uphill to Glenshee quite as rapidly as the top-level athletes on show this weekend.

Nor do I wear as much lycra – I’m more of a shorts and T-shirt kind of cyclist.

Andy Morton on his recent cycling trip from Loch Lomond to Inverness, passing Dull in Perth and Kinross.

In fact, faced with a 112-mile ride, I’d much rather spilt it over a couple of days, with an overnight stay in a rustic B&B complete with hot shower and fresh sheets. Throw in an evening meal at a local bistro, and I’m sold.

The Tour of Britain guys may enjoy sweating it up and over the Cairngorms, but I prefer my cycling to fit a more leisurely pace.

The rise of the laid-back cyclist

I’m not alone. The bike paths of and cycleways of the north and north-east are filling up with day trippers and multi-day adventurers alike.

On a recent four-day ride from Loch Lomond to Inverness, I met people of all ages and abilities enjoying the spectacular scenery, whether along the southern bank of Loch Tay or coasting down the Drumochter pass to Dalwhinnie on the mostly car-free old A9 road.

The bike path from Lochearnhead to Killin.

In response to this surge in popularity, a new breed of cafe and restaurant has emerged – the bike-friendly one.

Some are tucked along an expanding network of dedicated cycling routes and wear their cycling colours proudly. Outposts such as Banchory’s Ride Coffee House on the Aberdeen to Ballater trail, for example, which services cyclists tackling the path along the old railway line.

Then there are the town cafes such as Escape Route in Pitlochry or Velocity in Inverness that cater to cyclists and outdoor types, but by no means exclusively.

These are places that love cyclists; Velocity, for example, hosts bike workshops. But they are very much for everyone.

What are the two things all bike cafes must have?

But across the gamut of bicycle cafes, there two things that unite them. Something very dear to the heart of all cyclists. Two things that if they were not done well would result in a wide berth from everyone on two-wheels.

And what is that?

“Large amounts of coffee and cake,” explains Kevin Grant, the owner of Escape Route on Pitlochry’s Atholl Road.

Cyclists – and I include myself in this – crave cake whether after a long ride or at a mid-ride break.

The Escape Route Cafe in Pitlochry has a wide selection of delicious cakes.

Which is why Escape Route and every other bike-friendly pitstop has a wide selection of sweet bakes.

We cyclists are also coffee snobs. Kevin says it has a lot to do with the caffeine kick but also because most pedallers are used to getting the good stuff.

Kevin Grant in the Escape Route Cafe.

“People migrate towards places that serve properly good coffee on a regular basis,” he adds. “And that’s what we do.”

The road to fantastic coffee and cake at bike cafes

The role coffee plays as a central tenant of the cyclist’s worldview is underlined by Escape Route Cafe’s roots in a coffee machine Kevin used to have in his bike hire shop next door.

The machine was such a draw that Kevin eventually hired baristas and opened a coffee bar.

The Escape Route Cafe was born out of a love of coffee.

That led to the cafe opening five years ago. Along with fantastic coffee and cake, it serves up energy-boosting sandwiches, smoothies, meals and everything else you need to refuel the legs.

I can personally vouch for the restorative qualities of Escape Route’s full Scottish breakfast.

After a damp night camping just outside Pitlochry on my recent ride, the giant plate of egg, sausage, black pudding and bacon was just what I needed for the day’s push to Aviemore.

“[The cafe] is aimed towards that active person, whether they’re walking or cycling,” says Kevin, who estimates about 70% of his business is non-cyclists.

“And if they are cycling, they want to get a good feed and get on the road, but also have something that’s fairly large quantity because cyclists can all be hungry people.”

A local hub for everyone

There is another aspect to bike-friendly cafes that sets them apart. They act as a local hub because they are often run by cyclists themselves.

Juliette Burnside, who with her husband Simon runs the Ride Coffee House in Banchory, recounts the crowds that gathered at 4am to welcome world-record-breaking cyclist Josh Quigley, who finished a 2,179-mile ride at the cafe in September last year.

Juliette Burnside runs Ride Coffee House in Banchory.

It was the furthest anyone had cycled in a week, and an exhausted Josh received a rapturous reception despite the early hour.

“So many people came to cheer him on,” says Juliette, who made sure the cafe was open and serving food. “There were families and people with banners. It was really good.”

Simon pours an all-important coffee at Ride.

Are e-bikes considered cheating?

The community spirit around cycling is helping to bring it to an audience already more receptive to the pastime in the wake of the COVID lockdowns, when cycling was one of the few excuses to get out and about.

Meanwhile, both Juliette and Simon say the rise of e-bikes has widening cycling’s appeal to families and older riders who might not fancy a lung-busting slog up one of Scotland’s many inclines.

These are also the sort of groups that expect something better to eat than a squished egg and cress sandwich dug out of the bottom of a pannier bag.

Cafes need to serve a wider variety of bicycle-riding customers.

“We have a lot more varied types of people coming in on e-bikes,” says Juliette, who praises the electric steeds for boosting her customer base.

In Pitlochry, Kevin overhauled his Escape Route bike rental business two years ago to only offer e-bikes.

“On normal bikes, everyone has a bad time,” he says. “With e-bikes, everyone goes, ‘Oh my God, that was great fun’, because they are able to ride together, chat together and still get exercise.”

And for anyone that says e-bikes are cheating?

“Well, wearing shoes and eating food is cheating, so everyone’s doing it,” Kevin jokes.

New Spider on a Bicycle owners bring bike cafe back to Aboyne

In Aboyne, there is more evidence of the cycle cafe’s rise: Spider on a Bicycle is to reopen its doors this month after recently changing hands.

The cafe’s new owners Charlotte Le Roy and Andy Melnor are keen to preserve the cycling-friendly ethos cultivated by the previous owners while bringing their own touch to the venue inside the old Aboyne train station.

Charlotte Le Roy is about to reopen Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne’s former train station.

Charlotte is a former customer of Spider on a Bicycle that jumped at the chance to take over. She is a keen cyclist herself and knows the value of a good cafe pitstop.

“We will try to bring the food that cyclists want and are craving for – it’s a place to get your caffeine level back up and protein back in your system,” she says. “And it’s in such a good location, with so many nice cyclists and other people such as walkers and hikers.”

But as the cost-of-living crisis affects hospitality across Scotland, cycle-friendly cafes have one extra challenge to contend with – winter.

Charlotte aims to do more events as the nights draw in and cycling prospects dim. But she also knows cyclists are a hardy bunch that are brave enough to go out in the cold.

“You’ve got to when you live in Scotland,” she says. “You can’t just go out when it’s sunny.”

For a list of 6 of the best cycling cafes in the north and north-east, including Ride, Escape Route and Spider on a Bicycle, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
The Flying Stag in The Fife Arms is just one of the many places to enjoy food and drink in Braemar.
Where to eat out in Braemar and why you need to put these 12…
0
Lauren Barclay, Natasha Hendry, Natalie stronach, Ailsa Fraser, Corrine Tewnion and Holly grant. Picture by Jason Hedges  
GALLERY: The 21 best pictures from Distilled food and drink festival in Elgin as…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. From dirty dogs to breakfast baps: Does the food at Adriana's Grill in Inverurie live up to expectations? Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
From dirty dogs to breakfast baps: Does the food at Adriana's Grill in Inverurie…
0
Amy McKandie standing outside her van with an ice cream cone in her hands
Meet Amy McKandie - Elgin's Mrs Hinch who moonlights in ice cream van as…
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe pic for menu August 27 Picture shows; Pork fillet sweet and sour. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A nutrient-packed meal that will help fuel your family
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: A general view during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, on February 09, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen Football Club bosses 'frustrated' by soaring costs and 'significant' energy bill increases
0
Brewdog founder James Watt
BrewDog boss hits out at 'clueless' government as it closes six bars
0
Check out these amazing bike-friendly cafes and restaurants including Escape Route Cafe in Pitlochry.
Get on your bike and visit 6 of the best cycling cafes in the…
0

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0