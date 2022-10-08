The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin

By Karla Sinclair
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 8, 2022, 8:35 am
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

There are plenty of eateries to stop by for a spot of lunch in Elgin, and the variety of cuisines available to choose from is impressive.

But sometimes you need the best options right in front of you – back-to-back – to make that decision a little bit easier before heading out.

To assist you in the process, the Press & Journal Food and Drink team have pulled together a list of six high-quality spots in Elgin where you’re sure to enjoy a tasty lunch.

Whether you fancy a traditional Indian dish or a hearty bowl of soup with crusty bread or coffee and a cake, here are our top picks.

Batchen Street Coffee

Batchen Street Coffee is an award-winning, independent speciality coffee shop and roaster in the heart of Elgin.

Freshly-prepared food ranging from a breakfast naan, French toast, porridge and granola to soups and sourdough ciabattas are on offer, as well as delicious coffee.

There are plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians, too.

To top it all off, the eatery is dog-friendly, so be sure to bring your four-legged friends along with you when you visit.

Address: 33 Batchen Street, Elgin, IV30 1BH

The Bearded Chef

Aaron and Kayleigh Judge – otherwise known as The Bearded Chef and Mrs Chef – are the owners of not one but three restaurants in Moray.

One is located in Elgin, referred to as HQ by Aaron and Kayleigh, and opened in September 2020, while the others are based in Moray Golf Club and Fochabers.

All of the dishes take inspiration from Aaron’s travels that have taken him to various destinations across Europe over the years, so expect an impressive variety on the menu.

Address: 104 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1JB

The Ditsy Teacup

If you’re looking for a lighter lunch in Elgin – perhaps a bowl of piping hot soup and a fine piece to follow – then The Ditsy Teacup is for you.

The team makes their scones and soups fresh daily.

In addition, they also offer traybakes, cakes, brownies, sandwiches, wraps, baked potatoes, and an extensive breakfast menu.

Address: 26 Thunderton Place, Elgin, IV30 1BG

The Drouthy Cobbler

If you already reside in Elgin, then you’re likely to be familiar with The Drouthy Cobbler.

Dining there may be a regular occurrence for you.

But for those that are yet to visit – or even hear of it – The Drouthy Cobbler is one of the trendiest restaurants in Elgin serving seasonal comfort food, speciality cocktails and coffee in a laid-back setting.

Open from noon to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 11pm on Sundays, there is plenty of opportunity to secure a booking for all of the above.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU

Qismat Tandoori

At Qismat Tandoori, you can tuck into a three-course lunch for just £12.90. Yes, you read correctly.

Vegetable pakora, mushroom pakora, aloo tikka, chicken pakora and prawn cocktail are among the starters, while the main dishes include tikka masala, chasni, South Indian garlic chilli, and basanti.

The restaurant is open for lunch from noon to 2pm Mondays to Saturdays.

Address: 204 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

Orrin Restaurant & Bar

Elgin was introduced to a completely new dining concept when Orrin Restaurant & Bar, founded by head chef and owner Andy Fyfe, opened its doors last November.

Customers should expect beautifully crafted dishes made with the best seasonal produce, including local mushrooms, braised beef cheek, seabass, salted caramel cheesecakes and sticky toffee pudding.

You can select two courses, which would set you back £22.95, or three courses for £29.95 if you’re stopping by for lunch.

Address: 2-6 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1LE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at…
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
'A friendly and welcoming space': Fochabers pub's lounge becomes coffee shop as drinking habits…
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Comfort Food Friday: A turmeric garlic pilaf that's sure to be star of the…
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen kombucha firm plans new flavours after beating sales expectations
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gordon & MacPhail crosses Channel for not-to-be-missed French opportunity
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Husband and wife 'pour hearts and souls' into opening Cullen vegan cafe The New…
The Grant Arms Hotel
Restaurant review: Put The Grant Arms Hotel in Monymusk on your must-visit list for…
Burnside Brewery head brewer Steve Lewis.
Burnside brews winning formula as craft beer powers on
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer

Most Read

1
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks