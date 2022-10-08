The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are plenty of eateries to stop by for a spot of lunch in Elgin, and the variety of cuisines available to choose from is impressive.

But sometimes you need the best options right in front of you – back-to-back – to make that decision a little bit easier before heading out.

To assist you in the process, the Press & Journal Food and Drink team have pulled together a list of six high-quality spots in Elgin where you’re sure to enjoy a tasty lunch.

Whether you fancy a traditional Indian dish or a hearty bowl of soup with crusty bread or coffee and a cake, here are our top picks.

Batchen Street Coffee

Batchen Street Coffee is an award-winning, independent speciality coffee shop and roaster in the heart of Elgin.

Freshly-prepared food ranging from a breakfast naan, French toast, porridge and granola to soups and sourdough ciabattas are on offer, as well as delicious coffee.

There are plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians, too.

To top it all off, the eatery is dog-friendly, so be sure to bring your four-legged friends along with you when you visit.

Address: 33 Batchen Street, Elgin, IV30 1BH

The Bearded Chef

Aaron and Kayleigh Judge – otherwise known as The Bearded Chef and Mrs Chef – are the owners of not one but three restaurants in Moray.

One is located in Elgin, referred to as HQ by Aaron and Kayleigh, and opened in September 2020, while the others are based in Moray Golf Club and Fochabers.

All of the dishes take inspiration from Aaron’s travels that have taken him to various destinations across Europe over the years, so expect an impressive variety on the menu.

Address: 104 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1JB

The Ditsy Teacup

If you’re looking for a lighter lunch in Elgin – perhaps a bowl of piping hot soup and a fine piece to follow – then The Ditsy Teacup is for you.

The team makes their scones and soups fresh daily.

In addition, they also offer traybakes, cakes, brownies, sandwiches, wraps, baked potatoes, and an extensive breakfast menu.

Address: 26 Thunderton Place, Elgin, IV30 1BG

The Drouthy Cobbler

If you already reside in Elgin, then you’re likely to be familiar with The Drouthy Cobbler.

Dining there may be a regular occurrence for you.

But for those that are yet to visit – or even hear of it – The Drouthy Cobbler is one of the trendiest restaurants in Elgin serving seasonal comfort food, speciality cocktails and coffee in a laid-back setting.

Open from noon to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 11pm on Sundays, there is plenty of opportunity to secure a booking for all of the above.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU

Qismat Tandoori

At Qismat Tandoori, you can tuck into a three-course lunch for just £12.90. Yes, you read correctly.

Vegetable pakora, mushroom pakora, aloo tikka, chicken pakora and prawn cocktail are among the starters, while the main dishes include tikka masala, chasni, South Indian garlic chilli, and basanti.

The restaurant is open for lunch from noon to 2pm Mondays to Saturdays.

Address: 204 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

Orrin Restaurant & Bar

Elgin was introduced to a completely new dining concept when Orrin Restaurant & Bar, founded by head chef and owner Andy Fyfe, opened its doors last November.

Customers should expect beautifully crafted dishes made with the best seasonal produce, including local mushrooms, braised beef cheek, seabass, salted caramel cheesecakes and sticky toffee pudding.

You can select two courses, which would set you back £22.95, or three courses for £29.95 if you’re stopping by for lunch.

Address: 2-6 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1LE